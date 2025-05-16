Elanco To Participate In The Upcoming Investor Conferences

GREENFIELD, Ind., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, May 22, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in the BNP Paribas 2nd Annual Animal Health Day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, May 29, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, and Todd Young, executive vice president and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website . Replays will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of each event.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy PurposeTM sustainability pillars – all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at .

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED