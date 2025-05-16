Tractor Beverage Brings The Mad Farmer Tour--And A Taste Of Business As Unusual--To The National Restaurant Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the only USDA Certified Organic beverage brand crafted exclusively for foodservice, Tractor has built a platform for the next era of dining-one that meets growing consumer demand for bold flavor, ingredient integrity, and deeper connection to the food system.

"At Tractor, we call it business as unusual because we believe food and beverage should nourish more than the bottom line," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "We're proud to support operators with products that meet the moment-organic, original, and built to stand out."

The Mad Farmer Tour is a national, soil-first platform for connection and inspiration-designed to spark meaningful engagement with farmers, food leaders, and communities across the country. Rooted in the belief that to shape the future of food, we must show up and plant ourselves, the tour invites operators to experience a new way of thinking about beverage: one that bridges what Tractor calls the Hope Gap-the space between the world as it is, and the world as it could be.

Beyond storytelling, Tractor supports the future of food through its sourcing practices and the work of the Farmhand Foundation, which helps farmers-especially those transitioning to organic-build long-term resilience and access critical resources.

"Operators are being asked to deliver more with less-and they need beverage partners who make it easier to win," said Brian Barbara, Chief Revenue Officer. "That's what Tractor does. We bring bold flavor, a powerful point of difference, and real support for their teams."

What to Expect at Tractor's Booth #11662 (North Hall):



Organic beverage tastings from Tractor's farm-to-fountain portfolio

Step inside the Mad Farmer Tour vehicle , a reimagined Airstream for immersive brand storytelling

Happy Hour , 2:30–4:30 PM Saturday through Monday, featuring:



2 Frozen Cocktails : Tequila Mango with Tajín Rim, Vodka Strawberry Dragonfruit



2 Tapped Cocktails : Bourbon Lemonade, Vodka Farmer's Punch

2 Soda Floats : Root Beer Float, Cherry Cream Float Postcard Writing Station : Write a note to yourself or someone else, hang it from our White Oak tree, and receive it back in the mail after the show

Tractor invites foodservice professionals to step into a space where flavor, intention, and real-world impact come together-and to leave with more than just a sample.

About Tractor Beverage Company

At Tractor, we believe both your meal and your drink should be filled with intention. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, we know that what's good for the soil is good for the soul. That's why we craft drinks that nourish soil health and support a better food system.

Tractor Beverage Company is the first USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage brand crafted exclusively for foodservice. With a farm-to-fountain portfolio, the industry-first Organic Impact TrackerTM, and contributions through the Farmhand Foundation, Tractor supports farmers, empowers operators, and helps redefine the future of food and drink. Learn more at drinktractor or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

