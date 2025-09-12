Qatar Vows To Defend Sovereignty And Territorial Integrity In Statement To IAEA Board

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar renewed its strong condemnation of the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha, stressing that it will take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This came in a statement delivered by Ambassador of the State of Qatar and its Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Vienna H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, before the session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held in Vienna, during the discussion of the item on Israeli nuclear armament and Israeli violations of international law.

The statement said that while the State of Qatar was continuing its mediation efforts with its partners, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, with the goal of halting genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the use of starvation as a weapon against the Palestinian people, achieving a permanent ceasefire, exchanging detainees and prisoners, and preparing the ground for launching serious negotiations toward a two-state solution, Israel, under false and fabricated pretexts, launched a treacherous military attack on Doha.

The statement added that the State of Qatar condemns and denounces in the strongest terms this aggression, considering it a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Qatar will take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will work with its partners to ensure that Netanyahu is held accountable for the crime of aggression he committed against the State of Qatar, it added.

In the statement, the State of Qatar also expressed its deep gratitude for the swift condemnation by countries and international and regional organizations of Netanyahu's aggression and their expression of broad solidarity with the State of Qatar.

This affirms that the policies of force, state terrorism, violations of state sovereignty, and contempt for international law and the UN Charter are categorically rejected by the international community.

In the statement, HE Ambassador Al Hammadi addressed Israel's nuclear capabilities and emphasized the need for all states and international organizations to fulfill their obligations under the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as the resolution of the 1995 NPT Review and Extension Conference, which called on Israel to place all its nuclear facilities under the IAEA's comprehensive safeguards system and accede to the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon state.

The State of Qatar urged the Director General of the IAEA to adopt creative and effective means to implement successive resolutions of the General Conference to apply the Agency's comprehensive safeguards to all nuclear activities in the Middle East.