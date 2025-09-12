QNL Celebrates Qatar's Contribution To IFLA Library Map Of The World

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar National Library (QNL) organised and hosted a workshop at its premises celebrating Qatar's successful contribution to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Library Map of the World, with discussions centered on measuring and demonstrating the impact of library services.

Titled“Measuring, Evaluating, and Demonstrating Library Service Impact,” the workshop provided an interactive platform to explore the use of logic models in service design with a focus on aligning library efforts with community needs and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through group exercises and success stories featured on the IFLA platform, participants examined best practices in performance measurement, data collection, and outcome-based reporting.

The session, held at QNL, was led by Dr. Waleed Al Badi, Director of Majlis Oman Library and an accredited IFLA trainer. His training materials were designed to provide practical support for libraries, introducing participants to the latest global trends in evaluating service impact.

More than 60 representatives from across Qatar's library sector attended, including professionals from school libraries, medical and health institutions, government, public and academic libraries, as well as specialized and private institutions. This diverse participation reflected the richness of Qatar's library landscape and provided a valuable opportunity for professional networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration.

QNL has played a significant role in updating Qatari Libraries' data for IFLA's Library Map of the World, a global initiative that visualizes the presence and impact of libraries around the world. The event celebrated the institutions and libraries that contributed to the data collection effort. As the IFLA MENA Regional Office, QNL recognised their efforts by distributing trophies and certificates of appreciation.

Since September 2024, QNL has led a nationwide data collection campaign involving 392 libraries across academic, government, and private sectors, achieving an impressive 80.7% response rate. The workshop reaffirmed QNL's strategic role in promoting knowledge-sharing and contributing to the ongoing development of library services.

Manager of the IFLA Middle East and North Africa Regional Office, Dr. Eiman Saleh Alshamari stated that QNL's commitment highlights the transformative role libraries play in achieving both national and global development goals.“By showcasing our collective efforts through global platforms like the Library Map of the World, we amplify the voice of libraries as agents of progress and community empowerment.”