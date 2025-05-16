IIS Achieves 100% Success In CBSE Class XII Exams 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ideal Indian School (IIS) has recorded another year of outstanding academic success in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination.

A total of 263 students appeared for the exam this year and the results have brought great pride and joy to the entire school. Out of the 263 students, 184 achieved Distinction while 77 students secured First Class, reflecting the strong academic foundation and support provided by the school.

In the Science Stream, Fathima Femin topped with 96.6% followed by Jagreet Singh Sidhu with 95.8%.

The third topper in the Science stream is Fathima Neba with 95.6%.

In the Commerce stream, Shifna Muhammed, who also emerged as the overall school topper, secured the top position with 97% followed by Primal Shanon with 95.8% and the third position is secured by Marium with 94.4%.

Leya Maria Cecil emerged topper in the Humanities Stream with 95.8% while Mareena Isa James secured second position with 92 % and third by Maryam with 91.6%.

The School Director and Chairman, the President and the Principal of IIS extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents for the remarkable success in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination.

They also sincerely lauded the efforts of the dedicated teaching staff, whose commitment, guidance and hard work played a vital role in shaping the success of the students.