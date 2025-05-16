Department Of Da'wah Holds Lectures On Legal Awareness And Family Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs organised several religious and educational activities focused on legal awareness and family education.

These events coincided with the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15, and included training courses and diverse lectures on the status of the family in Islam and the significant role it holds in the Islamic faith.

The sessions highlighted key Islamic teachings - derived from the Qur'an and the Sunnah - on marriage and family life, underscoring the importance of family as the solid foundation of society.

The lectures addressed the importance of family cohesion and the central role Islam gives to the well-being of families, as well as the challenges they face in raising children and managing conflicts.

One of the main activities organised was a training course for Qatari imams and preachers titled“The Family in Islam”, which explored legal, educational, and religious aspects of family life.

The course covered Islamic rulings on marriage, Qatari family law and strategies for dealing with different age groups from an educational perspective.

The objective was to enhance the imams' ability to understand and offer family counselling and to help them respond effectively to family challenges such as marital conflicts and child-rearing.

The course aimed to raise community awareness about family-related issues and to equip participants with the tools needed to help families navigate difficulties.

The department also held a specialised course on“Family-Building Skills” for female employees from various departments within the ministry. The training focused on parenting, understanding marital relationships and conflict resolution strategies which aimed at fostering family stability and raising awareness of Islamic rulings related to family matters.

The course highlighted how Islam organizes and values family life as a core pillar of a strong society. A team of ministry experts in education and family affairs delivered the sessions, and participants received certificates of appreciation upon completion.

As part of its women's outreach initiatives, the Department of Da'wah also ran the“Sakan” Program, which included a wide range of lectures, seminars, and workshops on family life topics.

The lectures and courses were delivered by a group of female preachers and specialists in education and family affairs for the benefit of ministry employees.