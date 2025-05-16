403
Turkish-US-Ukrainian Meeting Kicks Off In Istanbul
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 16 (KUNA) -- A high-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Turkiye, the US, and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on Friday under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a bid to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
The US delegation was headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and comprised Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg and Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack, according to Anadolu news agency.
Ukraine's delegation included Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
The trilateral talks are mainly aimed at finding a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russian President Valdimir Putin had proposed the resumption of unconditioned direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, urging his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host a fresh tour of peace negotiations. (end)
