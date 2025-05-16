Europe Online Food Delivery Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Cloud Kitchen Boom And Restaurant-Delivery Platform Collaborations Accelerate Expansion

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Online Food Delivery Market was worth USD 31.24 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at USD 70.02 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033. The growth is fueled by rising smartphone penetration, hectic lifestyle of consumers, and rising need for convenience. The growth in third-party food delivery platforms, restaurant-owned platforms, and cloud kitchens has heavily influenced market growth.

Mobile food ordering apps reign supreme in the European market, providing an easy ordering experience with personalized suggestions, GPS navigation, and secure payment gateways. Having the facility to order food at a smartphone tap has propelled demand for mobile-based services. Apps such as Uber Eats, Glovo, and Just Eat keep growing their app features to improve user experience.



Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration

Growing smartphone and high-speed internet penetration has strongly promoted the online food delivery market in Europe. Consumers are able to access food delivery sites comfortably through easy-to-use mobile applications, causing increased engagement. Better connectivity allows easy transactions, real-time monitoring, and customized suggestions, hence easier ordering of food.

With digital uptake rising even in rural areas, demand for online food ordering services is likely to increase consistently. 94% of EU households were connected to the internet in 2024, with the Netherlands and Luxembourg leading (99%), followed by Finland and Denmark (97%), while Greece and Croatia had the lowest (87%). Compared to 2014, there is considerable growth in Bulgaria (from 63%) and Romania (from 56%), both now above 90%. The same catching-up effect can be seen in Turkiye.

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Preferences

Fast-paced lifestyles and increased desire for convenience have driven the penetration of online food ordering services in Europe. Customers, especially young professionals and students, prefer swift and convenient meal solutions over home cooking. Furthermore, increased demand for health-oriented and specialty meals has prompted the growth of variety foods available on delivery platforms, including organic, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Expansion of Cloud Kitchens and Restaurant Partnerships

Growth in cloud kitchens and partnerships between restaurants and food delivery platforms have helped in market growth. Cloud kitchens, which do not have physical dine-in areas, concentrate on online orders alone, cutting down operational expenses while enhancing efficiency.

Restaurants are also utilizing partnerships with platforms such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat to increase the customer base, boosting order quantities and revenue. April 2022, Growth Kitchen raised GBP 3 million in seed funding from PactVC to scale its delivery kitchen model. The business seeks to enable restaurants to grow like a SaaS company but retain ownership, using technology and data science to grow from a handful of kitchens to hundreds across Europe.

Challenges in the Europe Online Food Delivery Market

High Competition and Price Wars

The European online food delivery market is extremely competitive with several platforms competing for market leadership. Firms often resort to price wars by providing discounts and promotions to secure customers, and this results in lower profit margins. Staying profitable while staying competitive in pricing is a major challenge, especially for smaller firms that are not able to hold on to the business.

Strict food safety laws and labor regulations

Strict food safety laws, labor regulations, and environmental rules present operating challenges for online food delivery businesses. Compliance with disparate rules in diverse European nations adds complexity to operations. Also, ensuring on-time deliveries, handling driver availability, and keeping food fresh in transit are logistical challenges, especially in high-density urban centers.

Companies have been covered from 5 viewpoints

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Revenue



Delivery Hero SE

Grab Holdings Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

roofoods Ltd (Deliveroo)

Yum! Brands Inc.

DoorDash Inc. Zomato Ltd.

