Whitebit Crowns World's Top Trader In First-Ever Live International Crypto Trading Cup
WhiteBIT , Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange by traffic and an official cryptocurrency partner of FC Barcelona, successfully hosted the first-ever International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC 2025) on May 9-10. This global live-streamed tournament marked a significant step toward establishing crypto trading as a competitive, spectator-worthy discipline on par with traditional esports.
This two-day event brought together eight of the world's top crypto traders from across the globe to compete in real time on stage. Trading for six hours each day -twelve hours in total-they executed 269 trades , providing unprecedented insight into advanced trading strategies, risk management, and decision-making under pressure.
Beyond the main stage, ICTC 2025 featured a total of 33 squads, the largest two with 369 and 298 members , and around 3,000 individual traders from around the world.
Max Hamaha Claims Victory in a Stunning Comeback
Ukrainian Max Hamaha emerged as the first-ever ICTC Champion after starting day one at the bottom of the rankings. His bold comeback on day two - driven by a high-conviction long position on Ethereum - earned him a rPNL of 7,488.84 USDT and the top spot. He executed 47 total trades , the second-highest count in the competition, just behind Muslim Abdullayev (Mus_money_) from Kazakhstan, who made 49.
Reflecting on the experience, Max shared:
Max was joined on the podium by Dutch Merlijn The Trader with rPNL 6,745.96 USDT in second place, and another Ukrainian Eugene Loza (EXCAVO) with rPNL 4,098.90 USDT in third.
Meanwhile, Malik Roth Klindt Jensen (Coinvo) achieved the tournament's single largest gain - a sharp 12,249 USDT profit on ETH_PERP position. The tournament's largest single loss, also on the ETH_PERP pair, totaled -10,725 USDT , underscoring the high-risk nature of trading. While traders did not use their personal funds, each was allocated 50,000 USDTB-WhiteBIT 's internal asset for futures trading-creating a powerful educational experience.
ICTC Winner Takes the Spotlight at El Clásico
A highlight moment came when Hamaha's name lit up the LED boards during El Clásico - the biggest football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid - marking the first time in history a trading competition winner was featured during one of the world's most-watched sporting events.Key Trading Strategies
Beyond the competition, ICTC offered a rare look into professional trading techniques, as participants shared live screens and walked through their setups and decisions. One of ICTC's hosts and market technician Marc Principato noted the educational value of seeing trades executed in real time:
Mark adds:
Laying the Groundwork for a New Era
Speaking on the success of the inaugural event, Volodymyr Nosov , Founder and President of WhiteBIT Group, said:What's Next: ICTC 2026 Registration Now Open
WhiteBIT is already preparing for the next chapter: registration for ICTC 2026 is now open , inviting new and experienced traders worldwide to compete, connect, and make history.
As the lines continue to blur between finance, technology, and entertainment, ICTC 2025 stands as a clear signal of where the future of crypto trading is headed- interactive, competitive, and globally accessible .
The recordings of the live streams are available on WhiteBIT 's YouTube channel .Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
