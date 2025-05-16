GEVORKYAN, A.S. Q1 2025 Trading Update Press Release - Powder Metallurgy Plant In Slovakia
|in thousands EUR
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change
|Revenue
|20,883
|18,780
|11.20%
|EBITDA
|8,352
|7,304
|14.35%
|EBITDA margin
|39.99%
|38.89%
|EBIT
|4,211
|3,930
|7.15%
|EBT
|3,921
|2,986
|31.31%
|EAT
|2,980
|2,359
|26.32%
Following the transition to IFRS reporting, the financial plan and outlook in the table below has also been updated accordingly:
|In thousands. EUR
|2024A
|2025E
|2026E
|2027E
|2028E
|2029E
|Revenue
|75 686
|82 500
|94 200
|106 500
|117 400
|121 800
|EBITDA
|26 369
|26 560
|29 375
|33 758
|37 289
|38 877
|EBITDA margin
|34,84%
|32,19%
|31,18%
|31,70%
|31,76%
|31,92%
|EBIT
|10 846
|13 126
|15 311
|18 154
|20 992
|21 809
|PBT
|6 040
|7 486
|9 759
|12 193
|15 382
|17 227
