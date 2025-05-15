Financial Markets Development Essential To Qatar's Comprehensive Financial Strategy: QCB Governor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA)'s annual conference kicked off on Thursday.

The conference follows QFMA's hosting of the 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which concluded Wednesday, and ran for three days.

In his speech, HE Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor and Chairman of QFMA Board Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani noted that the QFMA conference is an opportunity to exchange views and collaborate to find solutions to address challenges and shape a resilient future for financial markets.

His Excellency added that the development of financial markets in the State of Qatar is an essential part of the country's comprehensive financial strategy. Effective markets help stimulate savings, allocate capital effectively, and facilitate innovation by connecting investors with entrepreneurial initiatives.

His Excellency also noted that strengthening market structures and expanding investment opportunities contributes to attracting global capital, supporting the private sector, and reducing reliance on traditional industries. This accelerates the transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy, supported by flexible, sustainable, and inclusive financial systems capable of meeting future challenges.

His Excellency noted that establishing a resilient financial sector is a critical goal for long-term growth, emphasizing that QCB cooperates closely with QFMA to promote future policies that support growth, capital formation, and innovation through effective regulatory rules.

His Excellency praised QFMA's key role in enhancing the performance of the country's financial markets, providing an attractive investment environment for local and foreign capital, ensuring market stability, and enhancing their competitiveness. He emphasized that the State of Qatar has significantly strengthened the structure of its financial markets over the past two decades, and that upgrading the Qatar Stock Exchange to emerging market status was a significant achievement, contributing to enhancing liquidity, attracting global investors, and elevating the global standing of our market.

The establishment of the Qatar Central Securities Depository also contributed to modernizing clearing operations, bringing practices in line with international standards.

HE the Governor explained that with the acceleration of digital transformation, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are reshaping capital markets by increasing efficiency, enhancing market oversight, facilitating access, and better managing risks. These technologies can enhance liquidity, reduce costs, and increase investment opportunities, but they also pose new and complex risks. In this context, the State of Qatar is committed to strengthening regulatory capacity to address these challenges and ensure a dynamic and secure financial future.

In his speech, His Excellency stated that QFMA is intensifying efforts to strengthen local and cross-border financial systems and ensure that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront of governance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The opening of the event saw speeches by IOSCO Secretary General Rodrigo Buenaventura, Chair of the IOSCO Board Jean-Paul Servais and Secretary of the IFRS Foundation and Senior Advisor to MUFG Bank Masamichi Kono.

On the sidelines of the conference, His Excellency also inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, featuring the participation of several local financial and educational institutions.

The conference discussed empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and connecting markets, highlighting the importance of supporting these companies and how to connect them to financial markets to foster innovation and economic growth. It also examined current market behavior and ways to enhance investor protection, with the goal of ensuring a safe and sustainable investment environment.

The conference was attended by experts and specialists from around the world, covering a wide range of fields and topics, focusing on the rapid digital transformations in financial markets. The conference will discuss the role of technology in enhancing market efficiency and opening new investment horizons.

The conference will also examine the value proposition of Islamic finance and its role in the growth of financial markets, and how Islamic finance can contribute to promoting sustainable investments and supporting economic growth.