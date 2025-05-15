Revolution Academy Partners With Landmark Builders For Upper School Campus Trusted Firm Brings 65-Acre Vision To Life

Landmark Builders, a respected Triad-based firm known for quality and community focus, will oversee the $30M construction project.

- John Nosek, Chairman of the Board of Directors

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revolution Academy is proud to announce Landmark Builders as the general contractor for its transformative new upper school campus on 65 acres in Summerfield, NC. This partnership marks a critical step toward creating a state-of-the-art facility for 784 students in grades 6 through 12.

Landmark Builders, a respected Triad-based firm known for quality and community focus, will oversee construction as part of the Revolution Rising capital campaign launched this week to fund the $30 million project.

With decades of experience in educational and community projects, Landmark Builders brings expertise and a shared commitment to excellence. Their selection underscores Revolution Academy's dedication to delivering a campus that blends innovation with Summerfield's small-town values-featuring modern classrooms, technology labs, and athletic spaces. This partnership ensures the upper school, scheduled to open in 2027, will not only serve students but also uplift Guilford, Rockingham, Forsyth, Davidson, Stokes, Randolph and Alamance counties through local collaboration.

“We're thrilled to work with Landmark Builders to turn our 65 acres into a reality,” said John Nosek, Chairman of the Board of Directors.“Their track record in building our current facility and local roots make them the perfect partner to build our upper school campus. Revolution Rising is gaining steam, and this is a huge leap forward.”

Principal Michele Harris added,“Our students deserve a world-class environment, and Landmark Builders shares our vision. Together, we'll create a space where young scholars soar-and we need your support to fund it.”

The Revolution Rising campaign invites donations of all sizes to bring this 2027 vision to life. With Landmark Builders on board, construction planning begins immediately, pending fundraising milestones. Visit rarhinosk12 to contribute and join the movement shaping Summerfield's future.

About Landmark Builders

Landmark Builders, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, has served the Triad for over 40 years, delivering high-quality construction projects with a focus on client satisfaction and community impact. Learn more at [landmarkbuilders].

About Revolution Academy

Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school in Summerfield, NC, empowers K–9 students today and will expand to K–12 by 2027. State funding keeps our classrooms running, but it stops short of building them. That is where you come in. Supporting Revolution Rising is not just a donation-it is ownership in educational excellence and a brighter future. Every gift shapes tomorrow, one scholar at a time.

