BIO-Key Reports Q1’25 Revenue Of $1.6M And Improved Cash Position Of $3.1M; Hosts Investor Call Tomorrow, Friday May 16Th At 10Am ET
|Date / Time:
|Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 6501265
About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.
BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to migrate Swivel Secure customers to BIO-key and Portal Guard offerings; our ability to execute definitive agreements with Fiber Food Systems and/or its customers to utilize our access management solutions; our ability to integrate our solutions into any of Fiber Food System's offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; the impact of tariffs and other trade barriers which may make it more costly for us to import inventory from China and Hong Kong and certain product components from South Korea; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of the restatement of our financial statements, including any consequences of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to continue to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Engage with BIO-key
|Facebook – Corporate:
|LinkedIn – Corporate:
|X – Corporate:
|@BIOkeyIntl
|X – Investors:
|@BIO_keyIR
|StockTwits:
|BIO_keyIR
Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
... or 212-924-9800
| BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Services
|$
|272,598
|$
|213,122
|License fees
|1,098,758
|1,950,434
|Hardware
|235,803
|17,647
|Total revenues
|1,607,159
|2,181,203
|Costs and other expenses
|Cost of services
|98,144
|138,849
|Cost of license fees
|72,885
|148,221
|Cost of hardware
|108,469
|12,573
|Total costs and other expenses
|279,498
|299,643
|Gross profit
|1,327,661
|1,881,560
|Operating Expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,372,524
|1,782,973
|Research, development and engineering
|595,775
|607,521
|Total Operating Expenses
|1,968,299
|2,390,494
|Operating loss
|(640,638
|)
|(508,934
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|3
|5
|Loan fee amortization
|(60,000
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(35,910
|)
|(1,356
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(95,907
|)
|(1,351
|)
|Loss before provision for income tax
|(736,545
|)
|(510,285
|)
|Provision for (income tax) tax benefit
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(736,545
|)
|$
|(510,285
|)
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(736,545
|)
|$
|(510,285
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) – Foreign currency translation adjustment
|6,803
|(62,275
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(729,742
|)
|$
|(572,560
|)
|Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|4,702,421
|1,615,323
| BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,133,752
|$
|437,604
|Accounts receivable, net
|803,277
|718,229
|Due from factor
|40,450
|74,170
|Inventory
|357,842
|378,307
|Prepaid expenses and other
|254,285
|278,648
|Total current assets
|4,589,606
|1,886,958
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|122,986
|140,198
|Capitalized contract costs, net
|375,705
|409,426
|Deposits and other assets
|7,976
|7,976
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|67,142
|73,372
|Investments
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|Intangible assets, net
|1,020,261
|1,097,630
|Total non-current assets
|6,594,070
|6,728,602
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,183,676
|$
|8,615,560
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|568,836
|$
|818,187
|Accrued liabilities
|1,042,411
|1,278,732
|Note payable
|762,151
|1,525,977
|Government loan – BBVA Bank, current portion
|138,667
|132,731
|Deferred revenue, current
|928,291
|773,267
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|25,260
|24,642
|Total current liabilities
|3,465,616
|4,553,536
|Deferred revenue, long term
|136,931
|196,237
|Government loan – BBVA Bank – net of current portion
|11,666
|44,762
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|42,410
|48,994
|Total non-current liabilities
|191,007
|289,993
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,656,623
|4,843,529
|Commitments and Contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock - authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 5,814,041 and 3,715,483 of $.0001 par value at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|582
|372
|Additional paid-in capital
|137,514,825
|133,030,271
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|56,093
|49,290
|Accumulated deficit
|(130,044,447
|)
|(129,307,902
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|7,527,053
|3,772,031
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,183,676
|$
|8,615,560
| BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(736,545
|)
|$
|(510,285
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities:
|Depreciation
|21,782
|23,808
|Amortization of intangible assets
|76,245
|78,005
|Amortization of capitalized contract costs
|46,545
|38,665
|Amortization of Note Payable
|60,000
|-
|Interest payable on Note
|35,173
|-
|Operating leases right-of-use assets
|6,230
|13,686
|Share and warrant-based compensation for employees and consultants
|52,488
|47,790
|Stock based directors' fees
|9,002
|9,003
|Bad debts
|15,000
|100,000
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(85,048
|)
|399,749
|Due from factor
|33,720
|91,070
|Capitalized contract costs
|(12,824
|)
|(158,005
|)
|Inventory
|20,465
|5,545
|Prepaid expenses and other
|24,363
|(63,513
|)
|Accounts payable
|(259,571
|)
|(116,012
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(236,321
|)
|(104,257
|)
|Deferred revenue
|95,718
|455,868
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,734
|)
|(14,033
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(835,312
|)
|297,084
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(4,570
|)
|(1,869
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(4,570
|)
|(1,869
|)
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Offering costs
|(248,783
|)
|(13,470
|)
|Proceeds for exercise of warrants
|3,813,057
|1,400
|Receipt of cash from Employee stock purchase plan
|-
|-
|Repayment of government loan
|(35,047
|)
|(41,821
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|3,529,227
|(53,891
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|6,803
|(62,275
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|2,696,148
|179,049
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|437,604
|511,400
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|3,133,752
|$
|690,449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment