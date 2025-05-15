Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
SignalRank , the Palo Alto-based technology-driven venture investment platform, today announced several key milestones, including:
-
Two years of performance data for The SignalRank Index
Launch of Version 4 (v4) of its investment selection model
Availability of the SignalRank Index to accredited U.S. investors and overseas equivalents
35 Series B investments completed in 24 months
Since making its first Series B investment in May 2023, SignalRank has emerged as the world's second most active Series B investor-trailing only Andreessen Horowitz in completed deals. SignalRank has participated in 35 financings alongside leading firms such as Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst, Lightspeed, Khosla Ventures, Accel, Founders Fund, and Kleiner Perkins.
Early Performance
While venture investing requires a long-term view, preliminary results are promising. As of May 2025, the SignalRank Index reports:
-
2023 cohort: 1.26x multiple on invested capital (MOIC)
2024 cohort: 1.2x MOIC
These early returns place the Index in the top decile of performance among comparable venture investments.
Details are available in the SignalRank Index Two-Year Briefing Report .
Launch of v4: Ensemble-Based Investment Selection Model
SignalRank also announced the release of v4 , its most advanced company selection model to date. The v4 model combines heuristic and machine learning techniques in an ensemble architecture to identify high-potential Series B investments. Backtesting indicates that v4 can:
-
Reject up to 87% of Series B opportunities as unlikely to perform
Generate a projected average 6x return over five years for annual investment cohorts
Keith Teare, CEO and CTO, said:
The full v4 Technical Report is available here: .
About SignalRank
Founded in 2021, SignalRank Inc . is a C Corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. The company has developed proprietary algorithms to select high-potential companies for Series B investment and partners with nearly 300 early-stage investors to provide follow-on capital to their most promising portfolio companies. Its flagship product, The SignalRank Index , is available to qualified purchasers at a publicly quoted share price.
Notable investors in SignalRank include:
-
Lip-Bu Tan (CEO, Intel)
Tim Draper (Draper Associates)
Blake Grossman (former Vice Chair, BlackRock and iShares CEO)
Garry Tan (CEO, Y Combinator)
Sanjay Jha (former CEO, GlobalFoundries)
Vint Cerf (VP, Google and TCP/IP co-inventor)
Ray Lane (former Oracle President and Kleiner Perkins partner)
