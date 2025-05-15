Germany Aims To Have Europe's 'Strongest Conventional Army'- Merz
In his first major parliamentary address since being inaugurated last week, Merz said his government would "provide all financial means necessary" to build up the long-underfunded German military.
His government has already cleared the way for hundreds of billions of euros in extra funding by getting a fiscal plan passed by the last parliament.
"Strengthening the Bundeswehr [armed forces] is our top priority," Merz said. "The German government will provide all the financial resources the Bundeswehr needs to become Europe's strongest conventional army.
"This is appropriate for Europe's most populous and economically powerful country. Our friends and partners also expect this from us. Indeed, they practically demand it," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment