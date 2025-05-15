Etoro's Nasdaq Debut Marks A Turning Point For Fintech Ipos

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Shares of eToro surged 29% to close at $67 on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, valuing the Israeli trading platform at approximately $5.4 billion. The company raised nearly $620 million by selling 11.9 million shares at $52 each, exceeding its initial target of 10 million shares priced between $46 and $50.

This strong market entry reflects renewed investor optimism amid a broader rebound in the IPO market. BlackRock played a pivotal role as a cornerstone investor, expressing interest in purchasing up to $100 million in shares. Other firms like Robinhood, Chime, Figma, Aspen Insurance, and American Integrity Insurance have also entered or planned to enter the IPO market, signaling a revived appetite for public listings.

Founded in 2007 by Yoni Assia and his brother, eToro focuses on mobile stock and crypto trading, boasting 40 million users across 75 countries. In 2024, eToro reported a significant leap in net income to $192.4 million from $15.26 million in 2023, with revenues also climbing from $3.43 billion to $12.64 billion. Assia highlighted the importance of profitability and user engagement, particularly during market volatility, in driving the company's success.

The company's U.S. operations, however, are currently limited to trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash due to a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission . In September 2024, eToro agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine to settle charges that it operated as an unregistered broker and clearing agency. As part of the settlement, eToro restricted its U.S. crypto offerings to the three aforementioned cryptocurrencies and provided users with a 180-day period to liquidate or transfer other crypto assets.

Despite these limitations, eToro's global operations remain robust, with the company offering over 100 crypto assets to users outside the U.S. The platform's unique social trading features, which allow users to share strategies and mimic top investors, have contributed to its popularity, with over half of its funded accounts engaging socially on the platform in 2023.

