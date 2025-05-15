Investornewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Engages Veloxity Labs For IND-Enabling Study Of PTSD Drug SPC-15

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) has partnered with Veloxity Labs to conduct GLP-compliant bioanalysis for its ongoing toxicology and toxicokinetics study of SPC-15, an intranasal treatment aimed at preventing PTSD. The data will support an FDA investigational new drug submission expected in 2025. If approved, Silo plans to advance SPC-15 into a Phase 1 human clinical trial.

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit .

