Ukraine Peace Talks Today, Putin & Trump Opt For No-Show
KABUL (Pajhwok): Ukraine peace talks are set to take place in Istanbul today (Thursday), with Russian and US leaders staying away, media reports say.
Proposed by President Vladimir Putin, the negotiations mark the first direct contact between Russia and Ukraine since March 2022, TASS reported.
With Putin opting for a no-show, the Russian delegation would be headed at the negotiations by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin are part of the Russian negotiating team.
US President Donald Trump has suggested his Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials would travel to Turkey for the talks on Ukraine.
US Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg would visit Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine are resuming talks without preconditions.
CNN predicted the negotiations were not expected to produce quick outcomes or the peace deal that Trump has been hoping for since his reelection.
CNN quoted two White House officials as saying the president had no plan to go to Turkey - scotching speculation that he could join his Russian counterpart at the negotiating table.PAN Monitor
