From Summer Fun To Year-Round Support: YMCA Of Metro Chicago Opens Registration For 2025-26 Before & After School Programs

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year approaches, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is proud to announce open registration for its 2025-26 Before and After School Care programs offered across more than 50 locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

For more than three decades, the YMCA of Metro Chicago has provided safe, supportive, and enriching care outside of regular school hours that is designed to meet the needs of working families and support the social, emotional, and academic growth of youth in our communities.

"At the Y, we see every moment outside of school hours as a powerful opportunity for learning, creativity, and connection," said Danette Connors, Chief Learning Officer at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Whether it's diving into a STEAM challenge, discovering a new hobby, or building friendships that last a lifetime, our programs help youth develop confidence, resilience, and joy - all within a nurturing environment led by passionate and trained staff."

The YMCA of Metro Chicago's Before and After School Care programs are offered at YMCA Community Hubs and at partnering schools and organizations, ensuring accessible care options across the region. Flexible schedules and engaging curriculum allow families to choose the structure that works best for them, while youth benefit from a consistent and high-quality experience year-round.

For families already enrolled in YMCA Summer Day Camp, transitioning into fall programming is seamless, offering continuity of care and connection from sunny summer adventures to school-year routines.

Additionally, the YMCA of Metro Chicago supports families at every stage of life with early learning programs for youth ages 0-5, helping build a foundation for lifelong learning. As children grow, they can transition into School Age programs, creating a consistent arc of care and support throughout their formative years. Among the many ways the Y supports youth and families is through its robust Inclusion Services, which enable children with all abilities to be welcomed, supported, and empowered to thrive. These services foster an environment where every child belongs.

YMCA Before and After School Care programs are eligible for the Child Care Assistance Program, and financial aid may be available for families. More information about eligibility and enrollment is available at ymcachicago .

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to register now to reserve their spot for the 2025-26 school year and be part of a community that believes in the Power of Play, connection, and possibility.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a regional leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise, reaching our communities through 25 community hubs - including five overnight camps - and more than 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brandon Austin

Vice President, Brand Engagement

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

773-383-7166

[email protected]

SOURCE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

