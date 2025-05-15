TWANG, SEASONINGS AND FLAVORED SALTS MANUFACTURER, ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ORANGE BEER SALT AND HOT PICKLE FLAVORED SALT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Twang has been at the forefront of enhancing food and beverage experiences since 1986, and its Beer Salt offerings are no exception. Whether you're enjoying a beer, seltzer, or canned cocktail, Orange Beer Salt delivers a citrus-infused burst of flavor that perfectly complements every sip. Made with all-natural ingredients, Orange Beer Salt gives the taste of zesty oranges with a combination that is tart and tangy, with a hint of sweetness. Add a dash to the rim of a canned cocktail, hard seltzer, or the neck of a beer bottle for a burst of orange flavor.

Twang Flavored Salts are bold, granular blends that can be used to season a variety of foods and snacks. Made with all-natural ingredients, Hot Pickle Flavored Salt delivers a bold kick with just the right amount of heat-perfect for pickle lovers who crave a spicy twist to elevate their favorite snacks and dishes. Hot Pickle Salt brings a bold, tangy heat that instantly upgrades your go-to snacks. Whether you're shaking it over fruit, veggies, chips, popcorn, or even candy, it adds an irresistible kick. This zesty blend puts a fiery spin on classic seasonings and is perfect for anyone who loves a flavorful punch with every bite.

Packaged in convenient mini shakers, Twang Orange Beer Salt and Hot Pickle Flavored Salt easily fit in pockets, purses, backpacks, or coolers, perfectly sized to elevate drinks and snacks on the go. Twang Flavored Salts also come in Fiesta-sized jars that are great for larger group gatherings to place on tabletops for family-style eating.

Whether you're sipping a cocktail, enjoying a snack or taking your meal to the next level, Twang's innovative blends add the perfect burst of boldness. For more information about Twang products, visit and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Twang