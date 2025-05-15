TWANG, SEASONINGS AND FLAVORED SALTS MANUFACTURER, ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ORANGE BEER SALT AND HOT PICKLE FLAVORED SALT
Twang Flavored Salts are bold, granular blends that can be used to season a variety of foods and snacks. Made with all-natural ingredients, Hot Pickle Flavored Salt delivers a bold kick with just the right amount of heat-perfect for pickle lovers who crave a spicy twist to elevate their favorite snacks and dishes. Hot Pickle Salt brings a bold, tangy heat that instantly upgrades your go-to snacks. Whether you're shaking it over fruit, veggies, chips, popcorn, or even candy, it adds an irresistible kick. This zesty blend puts a fiery spin on classic seasonings and is perfect for anyone who loves a flavorful punch with every bite.
Packaged in convenient mini shakers, Twang Orange Beer Salt and Hot Pickle Flavored Salt easily fit in pockets, purses, backpacks, or coolers, perfectly sized to elevate drinks and snacks on the go. Twang Flavored Salts also come in Fiesta-sized jars that are great for larger group gatherings to place on tabletops for family-style eating.
Whether you're sipping a cocktail, enjoying a snack or taking your meal to the next level, Twang's innovative blends add the perfect burst of boldness. For more information about Twang products, visit and follow on Instagram and Facebook .
SOURCE Twang
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
