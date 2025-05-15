UPDATE: Bombbomb Launches Engage, A New Video Messaging Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engage is a complete rebuild of BombBomb's video messaging platform, redesigned from the ground up to be faster, cleaner and easier to use

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BombBomb , the video messaging company for sales professionals, announces the launch of BombBomb Engage, an enterprise-class platform designed to help sales pros cut through inbox noise with face-to-face video.

The sales landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, especially for B2B, driven by shifting buyer behaviors, longer sales cycles and heightened competition. Sales professionals are grappling with challenges like reaching increasingly busy decision-makers, cutting through digital noise and maintaining personalized engagement at scale. To stay competitive, sellers are turning to digital tools that streamline workflows, provide data-driven insights and automate routine tasks, freeing up time for strategic selling. Among these tools, video messaging solutions have emerged as a powerful asset, enabling sales pros to create authentic, personalized outreach that builds trust and boosts engagement. By incorporating video into their sales strategy, pros can more effectively capture attention, nurture leads and drive revenue growth.

Authentic, high-impact video messaging – at scale

BombBomb Engage is a complete rebuild of BombBomb's video messaging platform, redesigned from the ground up to be faster, cleaner and easier to use. The interface is built for enterprise scale and modern workflows, with a new layout, simplified navigation and frictionless access to recording, editing, sharing and tracking videos. The result is a video messaging platform that feels effortless for users, and powerful for admins.

Engage has been optimized for speed. It is the fastest way to create, deliver and track personalized video outreach. It also integrates natively into email, browser and CRM tools–no tab-switching, no training, no guesswork. Admins benefit from full Role Based Access Controls (RBAC) and team-level permissions, while users get a focused, simplified experience.

“Sales pros don't need more tools, they need better ones,” said Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb.“Engage automates video outreach, so nothing falls through the cracks, and sales pros can see exactly who's watching, clicking and engaging, in real time. It's not about sending more videos...it's about sending the right video at the right time to drive a real pipeline.”

More BombBomb product innovation

In addition to the redesigned platform, BombBomb Engage introduces essential new capabilities designed for enterprise teams and modern GTM motions:



Copilot (Automated Workflows): Available on BombBomb's Core + Copilot and Enterprise plans, Copilot helps automate your video outreach campaigns so you don't have to send every message by hand. Each team member records important videos once and Copilot takes care of the rest...automatically sending the right video from the right person at the right time. With automated workflows, Admins can add fallback videos to campaigns so if a user doesn't record a video, the next best video will play. Copilot also gives reps example scripts and videos to make recording quick and easy.

Role-Based Access Control: Now included in every BombBomb offering, role-based access control gives teams governance over who can access, manage or edit content, which is essential for enterprise compliance and content control. Enterprise-Level Compliance: BombBomb Engage includes SOC 2 Type II compliance and SSO for secure, scalable deployment.



Engage is the launchpad for innovative AI-powered enhancements that will begin rolling out this summer.“Incorporating generative AI into anything should never be a "one and done" venture.” said Heather Stevens, VP of Product at BombBomb.“It needs to be incorporated in a way that it is forever retraining and learning how to be better and more effective. This is why our approach to AI is thoughtful, purposeful & not just adding AI for the sake of AI.”

BombBomb Engage was built to meet the expectations of modern sales pros while laying the foundation for innovation, including AI-powered video messaging that's intelligent, impactful and radically easy to use, with significant updates planned for Summer 2025.

About BombBomb

BombBomb is an innovator in video email and messaging, founded in 2006. The Colorado Springs, CO, SaaS company serves 45,000 users in 43 countries. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

