Runtogether Launches AI-Powered Beta Platform To Support Local Political Candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RunTogether officially launches as the first all-in-one AI-powered platform built specifically to help local, down-ballot, and independent-minded political candidates run effective, professional campaigns with limited budgets and staff.

Running for office is often isolating, costly, and overwhelming, especially for first-time candidates without access to traditional political infrastructure. RunTogether simplifies the process with an all-in-one digital toolkit, offering planning tools, platform and message generation, website design, and print materials like yard signs and mailers. According to the RunTogether team, a fully functional campaign setup can be completed in under 15 minutes.

"Our mission is to make running for office more accessible and less intimidating," said Daniel VanderMolen, co-founder of RunTogether and a former political candidate. "We've built the platform I wish I had when I ran for local office - one that guides and empowers grassroots candidates to launch strong campaigns and stay focused on what matters: connecting with their communities. With smart, guided tools, RunTogether removes barriers, simplifies the process, and helps candidates step confidently into any race."

RunTogether's base platform is free, with affordable upgrades including a $29/month premium plan with website hosting. RunTogether also offers specialized printing and delivery of campaign materials such as yard signs, with mailers, door hangers, and more coming soon. The platform's AI campaign manager helps users stay organized, refine messaging, and meet campaign milestones.

Currently in early rollout, RunTogether has already attracted interest from candidate development groups, nonprofit advocacy organizations, and candidates across the political spectrum. With over 500,000 elected offices across the U.S.-many lacking infrastructure to support local candidates-RunTogether fills a critical gap in the democratic process. It's not just a tech platform; it's changing how campaigns are run.

RunTogether is a Michigan-based startup that empowers local, down-ballot, and independent-minded political candidates to manage their campaigns with affordable, easy-to-use tools. Offering services for platform building, branding, website creation, and campaign materials, RunTogether simplifies the campaign process, making it accessible for candidates of all sizes and backgrounds. To learn more or sign up, visit .

