Chubb Limited Shareholders Approve 32Nd Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase Chubb Limited Board Declares Record Date For First Dividend Installment And Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program

ZURICH, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB ) announced today that at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, held at the company's offices in Zurich, Switzerland, shareholders approved a 6.6% increase in the company's dividend to $3.88 per share annually ($0.97 per share, per quarter) from $3.64 per share ($0.91 per share, per quarter). This marks the 32nd consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend. Shareholders also voted in line with the Board's recommendations on all other agenda items at the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves in four quarterly installments and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2025 proxy statement. The company's Board of Directors declared that shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025 will be entitled to payment of the first installment of $0.97 per share on July 3, 2025.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program. The program is effective July 1, 2025 and has no expiration date. The company's existing share repurchase program will remain effective through June 30, 2025. The timing and volume of any share repurchases under this authorization will be determined by management at its discretion.

Share repurchases, which are subject to market conditions, other business considerations and applicable legal requirements, may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated repurchases or through option or other forward transactions.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB ) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding dividends or share repurchases, and our expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For example, payment of scheduled or future dividends could be affected by extraordinary company events or capital constraints or similar factors that could require the company to adjust, delay or withhold dividend payments. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

SOURCE Chubb Limited

