SHOPBACK, ASIA-PACIFIC's LARGEST REWARDS PLATFORM, LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. WITH EXCLUSIVE AMAZON CASHBACK AND GAMIFIED OFFERS FROM OTHER RETAIL TITANS INCLUDING WALMART, EXPEDIA AND EBAY

Founded in Singapore in 2014 by Henry Chan and Joel Leong, ShopBack has become a household name across Asia-Pacific by offering its 50 million users cashback and personalized deals from over 20,000 merchant partners. With more than US$4 billion in annual sales driven to its brand partners, ShopBack is now setting its sights on becoming a go-to destination for smart shopping in the U.S.

"American consumers are more savvy, value-conscious, and increasingly focused on maximizing their savings, especially in today's economy," said Joel Leong, Co-Founder of ShopBack. "We're excited to introduce ShopBack's innovative reward-driven shopping experience to all U.S. shoppers who are looking for an easier and more fun way to save on everyday purchases. From auto-applied coupons and shipping rebates, to earning cashback while playing popular mobile games like Monopoly Go, no one else offers the real cashback incentives like we do."

With a U.S. base now operating out of Austin, Texas, ShopBack's American launch introduces several distinctive features tailored for this market:



Exclusive Cashback on Amazon - ShopBack is the only cashback platform where users can earn real cashback on Amazon purchases whether on the ShopBack browser extension and/or mobile app.

ShopBack Play - ShopBack offers a gamified experience where shoppers can earn cashback by completing milestones and playing games within the app including Monopoly Go!, Township, Block Blast! and more.

Shipping rebates on participating stores - In addition to earned cashback, ShopBack enables shoppers to receive money back on shipping fees, an added perk available only to U.S. users.

Quests - ShopBack introduces an engaging way for users to earn additional cashback bonuses when they complete shopping quests, whilst allowing brands to connect directly with high-intent shoppers through customized rewards campaigns. Auto-applied coupons - ShopBack's browser extension automatically finds and applies the best available promo codes at checkout - no manual searching required from users.

ShopBack is available through its mobile app (iOS and Android ), web platform ( ), and browser extension (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari on mobile), providing users with a seamless way to activate cashback, automatically apply coupon codes, save on shipping fees and maximize savings at checkout.

"This is a major moment for our team as we introduce the ShopBack experience to a new generation of U.S. shoppers - from students and young professionals, to busy parents," added Josephine Chow, Head of Expansion at ShopBack. "By combining cashback, deals, and gamified experiences, we've built a platform designed for today's digitally-savvy consumer. In fact, new users who engage with Shopback's 'Quests' globally each month go on to spend 80% more than average users - proof that saving money can be fun and rewarding for both users and partners."

ShopBack's U.S. launch follows a $200 million Series F funding round, led by Asia Partners and 65 Equity Partners, with backing from renowned investors including Temasek, Rakuten, and East Ventures.

"We're excited to partner with ShopBack as they expand into the U.S. market," said Neil Folgate, SVP Global Marketing at iHerb. "Their ability to drive meaningful engagement through cashback and gamified experiences offers a fresh, effective, and valuable way for U.S. shoppers to connect with brands like iHerb, while saving money along the way."

For more information or to start earning cashback today, visit .

About ShopBack

ShopBack is a cashback and loyalty platform that helps American shoppers get more out of every purchase. Already trusted by more than 50 million users across 13 markets, ShopBack officially launched in the U.S. in 2025, bringing exclusive cashback, personalized deals, and new ways to save through gamified shopping experiences.

With major partners like Amazon, Walmart, Expedia, Ulta, Kohl's, Uber, and DoorDash, ShopBack helps shoppers earn real cashback online through its app, website, and browser extension. U.S. users also get access to features like shipping rebates and ShopBack Play-a new way to earn even more cashback by completing shopping quests and playing games.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, ShopBack powers over $4 billion in annual sales for more than 20,000 brands and retailers around the world. Its U.S. operations are based in Austin, Texas, as the company builds on its mission to make shopping more rewarding, every day.

