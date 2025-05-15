Raytheon, An RTX Business, Inaugurates Production And Assembly Facility To Manufacture The Coyote Counter Drone Interceptor At Tawazun Industrial Park

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)he new facility is part of Raytheon and Tawazun Council's plan to locally manufacture the Coyote counter drone interceptor in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, May 2025 – Raytheon, an RTX business, announced the inauguration of a new advanced industrial facility at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi. The facility will serve as a specialised centre for the production and assembly of the Coyote counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts in localising advanced defence manufacturing.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by US Ambassador to the UAE H.E Martina Strong, along with a group of senior officials from Tawazun Council, Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations, Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence & Security Industrial Affairs (DSIA), Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Chief Executive Affairs, Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, Sector Chief of Acquisition Management, Hamdan Nasser Al Zaabi, Acting CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park and Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates.

During the event, officials toured the facility which, once operational, will enhance the resilience and efficiency of the defence supply chain, a testament to the UAE's progress in localising cutting-edge defence technologies.

The launch of this facility follows a series of agreements signed between Tawazun Council and Raytheon to support the localisation of strategic defence industries in the UAE. As part of these collaborations, Raytheon has partnered with local entities, including EDGE's EPI, which has already commenced the manufacturing of prototype components as an initial step toward industrial readiness.

Spanning 21,500 square feet, the facility features advanced infrastructure and dedicated spaces for the final integration, assembly, and precision testing of the Coyote interceptor system. The system, proven in the field, is designed to counter a wide range of unmanned aerial threats and will now be produced locally - setting a new benchmark in the UAE's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence & Security Industrial Affairs (DSIA) at Tawazun Council, said:“This facility marks a strategic milestone in the UAE's vision to establish an advanced defence industrial base. The partnership stems from the objectives of Tawazun Economic Programme to foster collaboration with international partners to transfer knowledge and advanced technologies to the UAE's defence and security industrial sector.

“Through the development of specialised local capabilities and a greater focus on national production, the project supports the enhancement of local content and empowers Emirati companies to play a leading role in global supply chains. It also reinforces the UAE's position as a regional hub for advanced defence industries and strengthens its drive towards industrial self-reliance and technological excellence,” he added.

Hamdan Nasser Al Zaabi, Acting CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park, stated:“The inauguration of Raytheon's facility reflects our vision to develop an integrated industrial ecosystem that attracts high-value investments and builds sustainable national manufacturing capabilities. This project underscores the competitiveness of the UAE's industrial environment and its capacity to host global defence initiatives that strengthen our national capabilities.”

“The inauguration of our new facility brings us a step closer to delivering production and assembly of the first UAE made Raytheon interceptor, which will mark our first local production programme with our partners in the UAE,” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates.“We are proud to deliver this project to support and utilise the continued growth of the local defence ecosystem, which will also enhance Raytheon's global supply chain. We are excited to see the Raytheon facility at Tawazun Industrial Park come to life, advancing our partnership from plan to production, further contributing to the development of local capabilities and strengthening the UAE's position as a hub for advanced defence technologies.”

Coyote is an advanced and highly capable counter drone interceptor that has proven itself effective at defeating a range of drone threats. Designed to intercept hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Coyote provides security and protection for personnel, critical infrastructure, and military assets.

About RTX:

