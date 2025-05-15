The Wait Is Over: Sonsie's Full Skincare Line Returns With Upgraded Peptide Balm And Renamed Multi Moisture Cream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by customer demand, theis returning after being sold out for the last 6 months, now upgraded with a peptide-powered formula featuring 1% Hydrating Peptide Complex and 25% Bio-based Squalane. This improved vegan formula offers short and long-term benefits with this new clinically- proven active blend. The Sonsie Basic Balm nourishes and moisturizes the lips for soft, smooth, fuller-looking lips, leaving a glossy, balm-like finish.

Short-term hydration, long-term softer, fuller lips.

At 1%, Our Hydrating Peptide Complex Resulted In:



69% of users reported visibly fuller lips after using 2x per day for one month.

97% experienced improved lip hydration lasting up to 20 hours. 83% reported softer lips after using 2x per day for one month.

Key Ingredients in the New Basic Balm:



25% Bio-based Squalane – Smooths and nourishes lips for long-lasting hydration

1% Hydrating Peptide Complex – Adds volume, softness, and moisture for fuller-looking lips Clean, vegan & cruelty-free

*Based on a clinical study of 29 female panelists. Results reflect clinical data for individual ingredients and may not match combined results. Individual results may vary.

"Our Basic Balm is a lifesaver... my lips are prone to chapping, and this stays on like no other-whether in dry, cold climates or in the heat... It provides a pleasant shine that you don't have to constantly reapply to achieve," says Pamela.

In addition to the balm's highly anticipated return, Sonsie has also reintroduced its Multi Moisture Cream (formerly known as Multi Moisture Mask) with a renewed focus on its versatility, as it can be used as a traditional face moisturizer, body cream, an overnight mask, or a moisture-boosting daytime mask. This moisture multitasker is designed for long-lasting hydration and visibly healthy skin.

At 3%, Our Multi Moisture Complex Results In:



Improved hydration levels for up to 24 hours.*

+50% hydration after 7 hours* +20% hydration after 24 hours*

*Hydration levels shown reflect clinical data for individual ingredients and may not match combined results. Individual results may vary.

Key Ingredients in the Multi Moisture Cream



12% Glycerin: Prevents moisture loss and supports the skin barrier.

0.5% Hyaluronic Acid: Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines while maintaining hydration. 3% Multi Moisture Complex-- Improves and maintains hydration over time.

"We've been working quietly to bring everything back-same favorites, now with even better formulas and packaging we love. Basic Balm now has peptides for more nourishment, volume, and impact-still the one I keep in every bag," says Sonsie co-founder, Marie von-Behrens Felipe. "And we've renamed the Multi Moisture Cream to reflect how you've been using it: as a face cream, a mask, even on your body. I'm so proud of what we've built-and so grateful to our Sonsie community for co-creating with us."

The entire Sonsie lineup is now available to shop in full and is certified plastic-negative through Sonsie's partnership with rePurpose Global. For every product sold, the brand removes twice as much plastic waste from the environment, underscoring Sonsie's commitment to clean, ethical, and sustainable beauty.

The Complete Sonsie Lineup - Now In Stock:



Cleansing Mousse ($32) - a gentle foaming cleanser designed to leave skin feeling soft, soothed, and hydrated.

Sonsie Super Serum ($64) - a daily base layer that gives you glowy, rejuvenated skin

Multi Moisture Cream ($48) - a moisture multitasker for long-lasting hydration and visibly healthy skin. Basic Balm ($22) - a peptide-powered balm that leaves behind noticeably smoother, fuller lips.

Both the newly reformulated Basic Balm ($22) and the versatile Multi Moisture Cream ($48) are now available at .

Sonsie Bundle ($148), featuring all four products, is also available now at

For more information, visit or join our community @sonsieskin everywhere.

ABOUT SONSIE

Sonsie is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare brand launched in June 2023 with a simple belief: Beauty is the freedom to be yourself. Co-founded by Pamela Anderson and Marie von Behrens-Felipe, Sonsie creates high-performance essentials designed to support your skin's natural rhythm while simplifying your routine. Focused on efficacious, science-backed ingredients, each product is carefully curated to nurture your skin at every stage. Sonsie helps you move beyond healthy skin-toward a sense of beauty that feels grounded, effortless, and like coming home to yourself.

