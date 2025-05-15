Europe Food Cans Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Ardagh, Ball, Can-Pack, CPMC, Crown, Nestle, Zwanenberg, Silgan, Lucky Star, And Sarten

Further, European legislation to use recyclable and BPA-free packaging has pushed manufacturers towards investing in sustainable food cans, which have thus become the most sought-after packaging among eco-conscious consumers. Sustained development of sustainable food packaging trends and innovative can formats continues to underpin the Europe food cans market.

Growth Drivers in the Europe Food Cans Market

Growing Demand for Convenience and Long Shelf-Life Foods

Contemporary lifestyles have put a premium on convenient foods, particularly in metropolitan cities. Canned food offers a long shelf life without refrigeration, making it an attractive choice for consumers. Additionally, the growing trend of ready-to-eat meals and meal-prep solutions has boosted the demand for food cans. With busy work schedules, consumers prefer products that require minimal preparation while maintaining freshness and nutritional value, further driving the European food cans market.

Eurostat has registered a 35% growth in fast-food spending in metropolitan regions of Europe between 2022 and 2024. The trend is particularly evident in young populations, where more than 60% state that they prefer fast food for its time-saving benefits. Eating for convenience is now necessary in busy surroundings, further driving the expansion of the fast-food market in urban European cities.

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging

Environmental issues and governmental regulations compel food companies to go for sustainable packaging options. Canned food, produced from recyclable steel and aluminum, supports the circular economy model, generating less waste and environmental footprint. Most companies are moving towards BPA-free and environmentally friendly coatings, making canned food packaging more sustainable. Customers are also increasingly aware of their buying habits, opting for brands that focus on sustainable materials and recyclability.

This trend will drive the European food cans market growth faster. March 2024, Parliament and Council came to an agreement on new rules to make packaging more sustainable in the EU. The measures concentrate on making all packaging recyclable, reducing harmful substances, unnecessary packaging, adding recycled content, and streamlining collection and recycling.

Increase in Processed and Packaged Food Consumption

Europe has witnessed a consistent rise in the consumption of processed and packaged foods, aided by urbanization and shifting consumer behavior. Canned foods help to preserve perishable goods like vegetables, meat, and fish in their nutritional form. Growth in pet food, baby food, and ready meals has also helped augment market growth. With consumers looking for inexpensive, secure, and easy-to-store foods, the popularity of food cans increases throughout the region.

Challenges in the Europe Food Cans Market

Issues Over BPA and Toxic Coatings

In spite of advances in BPA-free coatings, the issue of toxic chemicals in canned food packaging is still daunting. Some consumers are concerned with the health risks posed by can linings and their purchasing behaviors are influenced accordingly. Regulatory bodies impose more stringent safety standards and mandate manufacturers to change packaging material formulations to be in compliance. The change costs more to produce, and hence, it is a major issue for industry stakeholders.

Competition from Alternative Packaging Solutions

The increasing demand for flexible pouches, glass jars, and paper packaging is threatening the food cans market. Brands are switching to lightweight, resealable, and biodegradable packaging solutions to attract environmentally aware consumers. Furthermore, technological innovations in food preservation technologies enable companies to provide longer shelf life without the use of metal cans, adding to the competition in the market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Can-Pack S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Zwanenberg Food Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Lucky Star Ltd. (Glenryck) Sarten Romania SRL

Key Attributes:

