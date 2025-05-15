Introducing The Blue Yonder From Marathon Watch: A Limited-Edition Take On The Iconic Steel Navigator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Blue Yonder builds on the core DNA of the quartz Steel Navigator with Date (SSNAV-D). Designed to perform in the harshest environments, the Blue Yonder continues Marathon's mission to create dependable timepieces for both professionals and explorers. This model has been reimagined with fresh design updates, like a blue Type I dial, but is engineered with the same mission-ready reliability.

"The Blue Yonder was inspired by the Air Force and the skies they protect. The name comes from the opening line in the official U.S. Air Force song," said Mitchell Wein, President of Marathon Watch. "It puts a contemporary twist on our Steel Navigator lineup that collectors will instantly recognize and appreciate."

What sets the Blue Yonder apart is its cohesive and striking appearance. A deep navy-blue rubber strap complements the matching Type I dial. A striking blue bezel frames the perimeter of the dial – the first time colour has been used on a steel Marathon bezel – which adds a refined aviation-inspired finish. Built with precision and durability in mind, this watch effortlessly blends performance with refined style-a perfect addition for a collector or the everyday adventurer.

Swiss-made, the Blue Yonder is powered by a FO6.412 HeavyDrive-PreciDrive Quartz movement. Its case is constructed from 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, complete with a screw-down crown, sapphire crystal, 12-hour bezel featuring inset painted indices, self-illuminating tritium gas tubes, and 10 ATM water resistance. The parkerized finish gives the watch a matte, anti-reflective texture that reduces glare and adds to its rugged character.

The Blue Yonder 41mm SSNAV-D is available starting today at MarathonWatch, priced at $1,200 USD and limited to 500 pieces. For more information about Marathon Watch, visit marathonwatch and follow @MarathonWatch on Instagram , Facebook , and @MarathonWatchCompany on YouTube .

About Marathon Watch:

For nearly 85 years, Marathon Watch has been a family-owned company specializing in an extensive array of precision instruments designed to measure time, temperature, and distance. Today, all Marathon watches are built with industry-leading standards at the company's own factory located in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Many people know Marathon as a long-standing supplier of timepieces to the allied armed forces. Today, Marathon is the Allied forces' only remaining official supplier of watches. Marathon is also proud to supply high-quality tools to law enforcement and rescue professionals whose jobs absolutely require reliability and value.

SOURCE Marathon Watch