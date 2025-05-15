403
GCC Secretary-General, Yemini PM Discuss Developments In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Thursday discussed with Yemen's Prime Minister Salem bin Buraik latest developments in the country, particularly humanitarian and living conditions.
The GCC General Secretariat said in a statement that this came during Bin Buraik's reception of Al-Budaiwi at the Yemen's embassy in Riyadh, where the latter congratulated the premier on his new position.
During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC states' support for Yemen's people to restore its security, stability and put itself on a path of sustainable development, ensuring that the Yemeni people can live in dignity, peace and security.
Al-Budaiwi reiterated the GCC countries' support for the efforts made by the Presidential Leadership Council to enhance security and stability in the country, and the GCC's commitment to support all international and regional efforts, including those exerted by the United Nations.
He explained that the GCC backing for these efforts aim to reach a comprehensive political solution that ends the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three references: the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, outcome of the comprehensive national dialogue and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.(end)
