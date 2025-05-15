403
Arab Summit Will Address Issues Concerning Destiny Of Region's Peoples -- Iraqi President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced on Thursday that the 34th Arab Summit scheduled in the Iraqi capital on Saturday would address issues concerning destiny of the regional peoples and issue resolutions for attaining peace and stability.
The president was speaking at the Baghdad Al-Salam Palace during a reception of the Arab League official media delegation covering the summit and the affiliate fifth edition of the Arab Development Summit.
The Iraqi Presidency issued a statement quoting the president as saying that Baghdad's hosting of the summit would be in line with its pivotal role and its continuous quest to boost joint Arab action in the face of challenges facing the region, enhancing cooperation and coordination "among the brothers in a way that may preserve their peoples' interests."
He affirmed support for the Palestinian people, their legitimate right to determine their destiny and establish an independence state. He also underscored necessity of respecting will of the Syrian people, called for ending the strifes in Sudan and Yemen and expressed hope that the US-Iranian negotiations would be successful. (end)
