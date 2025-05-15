Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Vice President To Attend Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass: White House

2025-05-15 10:02:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance will attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural celebration of Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's deputy will head a US delegation also including Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the first major event by the new pope, who is the first American ever chosen to head the Roman Catholic Church and has previously criticized the Trump administration.

