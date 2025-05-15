US Vice President To Attend Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass: White House
Washington: US Vice President JD Vance will attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural celebration of Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.
President Donald Trump's deputy will head a US delegation also including Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the first major event by the new pope, who is the first American ever chosen to head the Roman Catholic Church and has previously criticized the Trump administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment