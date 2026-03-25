Russian Wheat Heads To Armenia Via Azerbaijan In Continued Transit Shipments

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A new shipment of Russian wheat is set to be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan, marking the latest in a series of transit operations through Azerbaijani territory, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, five wagons of wheat weighing 350 tons will be shipped from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik on March 25.

The train will pass through the Boyuk Kesik station, continue into Georgia, and then proceed onward to Armenia.

It should be noted that, so far, more than 23,000 tons of grain, 1,000 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

The shipment follows similar transit deliveries carried out a day earlier, when four wagons of fertilizer and one wagon of buckwheat were sent to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

Recall that on October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underscored that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the period of occupation. He also announced that the first such transit shipment had already taken place, involving the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

This policy shift was followed by a steady flow of supplies. On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Further shipments continued into the new year. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons) was dispatched, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Just two days later, on January 11, an additional train of 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was sent.

The pace of deliveries accelerated in the following weeks. On February 25, Azerbaijan supplied 4,500 tons of diesel fuel. This was followed by multiple consignments in March: on March 5, 31 wagons carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel, along with two wagons containing 135 tons of Russian fertilizer, were dispatched; on March 9, a freight train with seven wagons of Russian grain was sent; and on March 11, another 11 wagons of grain were delivered, with a total weight of 1,023 tons (770 tons net).

Transit operations from Russia through Azerbaijan have also intensified. On March 19, a further shipment of Russian grain was transported to Armenia, consisting of seven wagons weighing 488 tons, sent from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik. In total, transit via Azerbaijan has so far enabled the delivery of more than 23,000 tons of grain and over 700 tons of fertilizer from Russia to Armenia.

Most recently, on March 24, four wagons carrying 271 tons of fertilizer and one wagon loaded with 68 tons of buckwheat were dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik, continuing their journey to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.