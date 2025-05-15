GRAPES HAVE A NEW PROTECTOR - MEVALONE® NOW APPROVED FOR POWDERY MILDEW IN CALIFORNIA
|
Feature
|
Mevalone
|
Synthetic Fungicides
|
Mode of Action
|
Natural terpenes disrupt fungal development
|
Target-specific inhibition (e.g., sterol biosynthesis)
|
Resistance Risk
|
Low-No resistance known (multi-site action)
|
High (single-site modes of action prone to resistance)
|
Residue
|
Residue-free
|
Often leave chemical residues
|
Pre-Harvest
|
3 days
|
Varies; some have long PHIs
|
Environmental Impact
|
Low (biodegradable, non-toxic)
|
Higher (chemical runoff, non-target effects)
|
Effectiveness
|
Strong, especially in IPM or early-season use
|
High; typically, more potent against severe outbreaks
|
Cost
|
Moderate to high
|
Low to High: some are lower-cost options but do not
"Speaking to grape growers across California, Botrytis and powdery mildew are without question two of the most critical diseases affecting production in California," said Brent Marek, CEO of Sipcam Agro USA. "With this approval, growers now have a more effective tool to manage powdery mildew with a novel mode of action that is well recognized by experts in agronomy and fungicide resistance in other countries."
To help educate licensees about Botrytis solutions, Sipcam Agro USA has generously partnered with AgCEUOnline to sponsor the newest Continuing Education course: Effective Management of Botrytis in Grape Vineyards . Log in today to earn CE credit!
For more information, visit the Mevalone site and learn more about Mevalone in this video .
About Sipcam:
Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. For more information, visit . ©2025 Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Mevalone® is a trademark of EDEN Research's PLC patented Sustaine® Technology distributed by Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Always read and follow label directions.
SOURCE Sipcam Agro USA
