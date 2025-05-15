(MENAFN- PR Newswire) While Botrytis is the most destructive plant pathogen in grapes, powdery mildew is also a persistent U.S. vineyard threat. Mevalone is a formidable tool to assist growers in their fight against both diseases. Powdery mildew, caused by the fungus Erysiphe necator, affects grapevines, especially in California's wine regions. It thrives in warm, dry climates and coats leaves, shoots, and grapes in a white, powdery fungal growth. The disease reduces yield, fruit quality, and wine value. Control is challenging due to fungicide resistance and the need for frequent applications . Integrated disease management, including canopy management, resistant cultivars, and fungicide rotation-is essential to reduce economic losses and ensure sustainable grape production. GRAPES HAVE A NEW PROTECTOR – MEVALONE® NOW APPROVED FOR POWDERY MILDEW IN CALIFORNIA Post thi Mevalone is an eco-friendly, resistance-management-tool option that fits well in integrated programs and organic production. Synthetic fungicides remain essential for high-pressure situations but require careful resistance management and monitoring for residues. Mevalone's naturally derived Active Ingredients (AI) Thymol (garden thyme), Geraniol (Damask rose) and Eugenol (clove oil), are part of a large class of plant secondary metabolites called terpenes (isoprene polymers) that exhibit a safe toxicological and environmental profile with no risk of interference with fermentation and no effect on the aroma or taste of wine. These highly effective actives were found to be exempt from the requirements of a tolerance-the maximum amount of a pesticide allowed to remain in or on a food commodity-and permitting Mevalone a maximum residue limit (MRL) exemption in the US, allowing vineyards to export product outside the USA as compared to other fungicides with MRL limitations. For growers looking at resistance management options, Mevalone has one of the lowest risks of developing Botrytis/Powdery Mildew resistance as a FRAC Group BM01 Biological, with no known cases, globally, after years of use. Mevalone is formulated with Eden Research's patented Sustaine® Technology and is registered and available in 17 US states including AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, ID, IL, MI, MO, MS, NC, NY, OR, PA, TX, WA and WV. Comparison of Mevalone and Synthetic Fungicides for Soft Rot (botrytis)/Powdery Mildew Control in Grapes



Feature Mevalone Synthetic Fungicides Mode of Action Natural terpenes disrupt fungal development Target-specific inhibition (e.g., sterol biosynthesis) Resistance Risk Low-No resistance known (multi-site action) High (single-site modes of action prone to resistance) Residue Residue-free Often leave chemical residues Pre-Harvest

Interval (PHI) 3 days Varies; some have long PHIs Environmental Impact Low (biodegradable, non-toxic) Higher (chemical runoff, non-target effects) Effectiveness Strong, especially in IPM or early-season use High; typically, more potent against severe outbreaks Cost Moderate to high Low to High: some are lower-cost options but do not

control soft rot

"Speaking to grape growers across California, Botrytis and powdery mildew are without question two of the most critical diseases affecting production in California," said Brent Marek, CEO of Sipcam Agro USA. "With this approval, growers now have a more effective tool to manage powdery mildew with a novel mode of action that is well recognized by experts in agronomy and fungicide resistance in other countries."

About Sipcam:

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise.

