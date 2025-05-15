Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov insults Zelensky

2025-05-15 09:52:02
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has labelled Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky a “pathetic person,” saying that also even his foreign supporters have been requesting of him to quit behaving “foolishly.”

Lavrov critiqued the Ukrainian president’s needs that Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself to come to the meetings in Istanbul, Türkiye, asserting that the problem was a thing that “everyone understands, except him and his puppet-masters.”

Additionally, he called him “a pathetic person,” declaring that Zelensky’s “senior comrades later explained to him that he shouldn’t act so stupidly and that negotiations were needed.”

