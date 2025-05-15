Foley Catheter Market Size To Hit USD 2.84 Billion By 2032, Growing At 6.37% CAGR, Driven By Rising Geriatric Population And Urological Conditions – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.63 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 2.84 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.37% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|Increasing Integration of Sensor-Enabled Smart Catheters to Support Real-Time Monitoring and Improve Patient Outcomes in Healthcare Settings
Segment Insights
By Product Type:
2-way Foley catheters had the highest market share in 2023 and represented 55.2% of the market. They are the most commonly used catheters for routine drainage in the primary as well as the secondary categories, because of their simplicity and cheapness. Their universality for use in more than one care setting makes them the likely choice for the majority of urinary catheters.
The 3-way Foley catheter is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type. Generally, the 3-way Foley Catheter is most commonly used during post-urological surgeries, and for CBI (Continuous Bladder Irrigation) patients. An increase in the number of prostate surgeries has led to an increased utilization.
By Material:
By type, silicone catheters captured the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 59.4% share, due to their biocompatibility, less encrustation, and longer indwelling time as compared to latex catheters. These catheters are ideal for latex allergies or catheterization over an extended period.
The hydrogel-coated latex catheters are expected to have the fastest-growing material segment. Better lubricity, comfort, and cost advantages over silicone are all helping to drive adoption, especially in more price-sensitive markets.
By Indication:
Urine incontinence held 46.7% of the Foley catheter market in 2024. High incidence in elderly and post-surgery patients is the major factor boosting the growth of the market.
The fastest growing indication is for urinary retention. A rising number of neurological cases, men with enlarged prostates, and conditions of trauma that result in retention have been increasing the segment.
By End-user:
Hospitals led the market in 2023 with a 62.8% share owing to the excessive number of catheterizations in surgical settings, inpatient settings, and ICUs. The presence of trained health professionals in hospitals also contributes to the use of hospital-based catheters.
Among end-users, the home-based care segment is the fastest-growing end-user segment. The increase in home therapy and change in patient choice for less invasive treatment modalities are further driving the trend towards domiciliary catheterisation.
Foley Catheter Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- 2-way Foley Catheters 3-way Foley Catheters 4-way Foley Catheters
By Material
- Silicone Foley Catheters Latex Foley Catheters
By Indication
- Urinary Incontinence Enlarged Prostate Gland/BPH Spinal Cord Injury Others
By End-user
- Hospitals Long Term Care Facilities Others
Regional Insights
North America led the global Foley catheter market in 2023, accounting for 36.4% of total revenue. The region's dominance is due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher surgical volumes, and strong reimbursement systems. The presence of major market players and ongoing product innovations also contributes to its lead.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of urological health, and increased access to healthcare services in countries like China and India are major growth drivers. Additionally, expanding elderly populations in the region are contributing to higher Foley catheter utilization.
Recent Developments in the Foley Catheter Market
- January 2025 – Dr. Bruce Gardner, Sanford Health, achieved FDA approval for a modified Foley catheter design that prevents injury from forced removal, integrating a deflatable balloon via a metal filament. InnoCare Urologics plans targeted hospital distribution in 2025. January 2025 – UNOQUIP GmbH launched a new postoperative silicone Foley catheter range worldwide, including 2-way and 3-way catheters for efficient drainage and haemostasis, compliant with EU MDR regulations.
Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for Market
- Over 423 million individuals globally were estimated to suffer from urinary incontinence in 2023, with higher prevalence rates observed in women and elderly populations, significantly influencing Foley catheter demand. North America performed approximately 9.8 million Foley catheterizations in hospitals and long-term care facilities, while Asia Pacific recorded over 12.5 million procedures due to higher patient volumes in populous nations. Approximately 63% of Foley catheters used in 2023 were deployed in hospital inpatient settings, with 21% in long-term care facilities and 16% in home healthcare services, indicating growing decentralization of care. Nearly 75% of hospital-acquired urinary tract infections were attributed to catheter use, with Foley catheters being the primary contributors, highlighting the need for antimicrobial innovations. Global spending on urological consumables-including Foley catheters-surpassed USD 9.3 billion in 2023, with government healthcare systems contributing 52%, private insurers 31%, and out-of-pocket expenses 17%.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Overview
5.2 Environmental Impact and Disposal Practices
5.3 Patent Analysis and Innovation Trends
5.4 Clinical Trial and Efficacy Outcome Review
5.5 Demographic and Patient Population Insights
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Foley Catheter Market by Product Type
8. Foley Catheter Market by Material
9. Foley Catheter Market by Indication
10. Foley Catheter Market by End-user
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
