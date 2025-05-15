403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Supports Lifting Syria Sanctions
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China reiterated its commitment to Syria's security and progress in light of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s recent declaration that sanctions imposed on the Middle Eastern nation would be lifted.
The statement from Beijing came shortly after Trump announced his decision, which marks a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Syria.
Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian, speaking in the capital, stated that Beijing "has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions," as reported by a government-affiliated media outlet.
This stance reflects China’s consistent criticism of punitive measures imposed by individual countries without international approval.
Lin further emphasized China’s concern for the ongoing hardships faced by Syrians. “We sympathize with the difficulties suffered by the Syrian people and support Syria in pursuing peaceful and inclusive domestic and foreign policies to restore stability and development, which is also in line with the common expectations of the international community,” he noted.
His remarks highlight Beijing’s broader vision of international consensus and collaboration.
President Trump, speaking earlier at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, explained his motivation for easing restrictions.
He stated that he aimed to remove the “brutal and crippling” sanctions to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.” This surprising policy reversal has drawn global attention and reactions, including strong endorsement from China.
The statement from Beijing came shortly after Trump announced his decision, which marks a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Syria.
Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian, speaking in the capital, stated that Beijing "has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions," as reported by a government-affiliated media outlet.
This stance reflects China’s consistent criticism of punitive measures imposed by individual countries without international approval.
Lin further emphasized China’s concern for the ongoing hardships faced by Syrians. “We sympathize with the difficulties suffered by the Syrian people and support Syria in pursuing peaceful and inclusive domestic and foreign policies to restore stability and development, which is also in line with the common expectations of the international community,” he noted.
His remarks highlight Beijing’s broader vision of international consensus and collaboration.
President Trump, speaking earlier at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, explained his motivation for easing restrictions.
He stated that he aimed to remove the “brutal and crippling” sanctions to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.” This surprising policy reversal has drawn global attention and reactions, including strong endorsement from China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment