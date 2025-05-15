403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Urges Russia to Engage in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) During a press briefing held in the southern Turkish city of Antalya—where NATO foreign ministers convened—Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine is open to negotiating for peace, but emphasized that the next move must come from Moscow.
He noted, "Ukraine is clearly ready to play ball, but that ball is now in the Russian court," indicating that Kyiv has shown a readiness to enter peace discussions, but it is now Russia's turn to respond constructively.
Rutte criticized Russia for not engaging seriously in the peace process, highlighting that Moscow is only sending a minor delegation and failing to act on the opportunity presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He quoted Zelenskyy as saying, "I'm willing to sit with Putin as soon as the ceasefire is there, we are willing to negotiate a peace deal," stressing Kyiv’s clear willingness to find a diplomatic resolution.
The NATO leader emphasized that any forthcoming peace arrangement must be trustworthy and long-lasting.
He warned against repeating the mistakes of past efforts, referencing the Minsk agreement, which he said was undermined even before it was fully implemented.
"It has to be lasting. It has to be durable," Rutte said, underscoring the necessity of building a stable and reliable foundation for peace.
Rutte also highlighted the need for global collaboration in supporting Ukraine.
He acknowledged the increasing number of supportive international efforts, mentioning the "coalition of the willing," which includes Türkiye.
He praised Türkiye’s contribution to both hosting the NATO gathering and facilitating dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.
"Clearly, Türkiye is playing an important role here," Rutte affirmed.
He concluded by commending the country’s influence in peace efforts, saying, "The convening power of Türkiye is clearly there. We can see it every day. And I think that is important."
He noted, "Ukraine is clearly ready to play ball, but that ball is now in the Russian court," indicating that Kyiv has shown a readiness to enter peace discussions, but it is now Russia's turn to respond constructively.
Rutte criticized Russia for not engaging seriously in the peace process, highlighting that Moscow is only sending a minor delegation and failing to act on the opportunity presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He quoted Zelenskyy as saying, "I'm willing to sit with Putin as soon as the ceasefire is there, we are willing to negotiate a peace deal," stressing Kyiv’s clear willingness to find a diplomatic resolution.
The NATO leader emphasized that any forthcoming peace arrangement must be trustworthy and long-lasting.
He warned against repeating the mistakes of past efforts, referencing the Minsk agreement, which he said was undermined even before it was fully implemented.
"It has to be lasting. It has to be durable," Rutte said, underscoring the necessity of building a stable and reliable foundation for peace.
Rutte also highlighted the need for global collaboration in supporting Ukraine.
He acknowledged the increasing number of supportive international efforts, mentioning the "coalition of the willing," which includes Türkiye.
He praised Türkiye’s contribution to both hosting the NATO gathering and facilitating dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.
"Clearly, Türkiye is playing an important role here," Rutte affirmed.
He concluded by commending the country’s influence in peace efforts, saying, "The convening power of Türkiye is clearly there. We can see it every day. And I think that is important."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment