Exitlag Taps Valorant Star Mimi As New Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mimi is widely regarded as one of the top names in the global VALORANT scene. A current player for G2 Gozen, she has also built an impressive legacy in Counter-Strike, holding the unique achievement of being the only female player to win world championships in both titles.

Bringing ambassadors like mimi on board not only expands ExitLag's global reach but also deepens its connection with gamers - the very users who understand firsthand the frustration of unstable connections and the competitive edge a solution like ExitLag can offer.

"Welcoming mimi to the team is about more than marketing - it's about partnering with someone who lives and breathes gaming just like our community," says Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag. "She embodies the spirit of the new generation of gamers: passionate, connected, demanding, and fully committed to high-level play. We believe voices like hers are essential to energizing the gaming community and building ExitLag's brand around the world."

With mimi joining the team, ExitLag continues to invest in a strategic lineup of influencers and ambassadors who don't just promote the brand, but actively shape its cultural presence in the gaming world. The partnership will include activations across mimi's official channels, special content, digital campaigns, and additional deliverables throughout the second half of 2025.

Available for over 2,000 games and with a global presence, ExitLag is a trusted ally for gamers who take their play seriously - whether competing at the highest level or just having fun. And now, with mimi on board, the game is only getting faster.

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag or on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

