Exitlag Taps Valorant Star Mimi As New Global Brand Ambassador
Bringing ambassadors like mimi on board not only expands ExitLag's global reach but also deepens its connection with gamers - the very users who understand firsthand the frustration of unstable connections and the competitive edge a solution like ExitLag can offer.
"Welcoming mimi to the team is about more than marketing - it's about partnering with someone who lives and breathes gaming just like our community," says Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag. "She embodies the spirit of the new generation of gamers: passionate, connected, demanding, and fully committed to high-level play. We believe voices like hers are essential to energizing the gaming community and building ExitLag's brand around the world."
With mimi joining the team, ExitLag continues to invest in a strategic lineup of influencers and ambassadors who don't just promote the brand, but actively shape its cultural presence in the gaming world. The partnership will include activations across mimi's official channels, special content, digital campaigns, and additional deliverables throughout the second half of 2025.
Available for over 2,000 games and with a global presence, ExitLag is a trusted ally for gamers who take their play seriously - whether competing at the highest level or just having fun. And now, with mimi on board, the game is only getting faster.
About ExitLag
ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag or on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Media Contact Info:
Interdependence Public Relations
Russ Pagano
(973) 303-3237
[email protected]
SOURCE ExitLag
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment