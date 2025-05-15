VEREM Launches The First Emerald-Backed Token On TON Blockchain In Dubai



VEREM launches as the first emerald-backed token on the TON blockchain, combining real-world assets with blockchain innovation.

Officially unveiled in Dubai, the exclusive private gathering offered guests a first look into VEREM's ecosystem and world of emerald mining . Holders gained access to the VEREM ecosystem, including governance rights, platform regards, and digital ID.

Dubai, UAE – May 15, 2025 – VEREM has officially launched its emerald-backed token on the TON blockchain, offering a secure and verifiable way to invest in real-world assets through blockchain. With a capped total supply of 1 billion tokens, VEREM introduces real utility into the digital asset space.

VEREM made its public debut in Dubai with an exclusive launch event, marking its journey from vault to blockchain. Each token is backed by a documented emerald that includes GIA certification, proof of origin, and third-party custody verification, delivering trust and transparency for every holder. Built on the TON blockchain, VEREM benefits from low transaction fees, fast processing speeds, and high scalability, making it ideal for supporting a global ecosystem of asset-backed tokens.

More than a digital asset, VEREM gives holders access to a broader ecosystem built around real-world value, community participation, and sustainable innovation. Token holders become VereMiners and receive their VEREM Official ID (VOID), a digital passport that unlocks governance rights, platform rewards, and access to exclusive content and experiences.

A highlight of the evening was the reveal of Fox Underground, a short film that transported attendees into the world of emerald mining , shedding light on the process, people, and impact behind the rare gemstones. Attendees also had the opportunity to view and hold an actual emerald, reinforcing the token's connection to tangible, real-world assets. VEREM concluded the event by offering a preview of upcoming launches and platform developments set to roll out later this year.

Additionally, a portion of the funds raised through VEREM token will be allocated to the Green Initiative, a long-term commitment to advancing sustainable mining practices, improving safety standards, and supporting education and development programs in emerald-producing communities. VEREM is committed to ensuring that the value created through tokenization directly benefits the communities and environments at the heart of its story.

VEREM is now live. Learn more and explore the token at .

About VEREM

VEREM (Verified Emeralds) is a pioneering blockchain initiative that bridges the gap between real-world assets and digital finance. By tokenizing certified emeralds, VEREM offers a secure, transparent, and sustainable investment platform. Each VEREM token is backed by a physical emerald, ensuring tangible value and trust for investors. The platform operates on the TON blockchain, providing high scalability, low transaction fees, and robust security. Through its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), VEREM empowers token holders to participate in governance decisions, fostering a community-driven ecosystem. Committed to environmental responsibility, VEREM's Green Initiative aims to make all mining activities sustainable by utilizing green energy and minimizing carbon footprints.

Website:

Follow us: X , Instagram

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.