France plans in exiling Algerian officials
(MENAFN) The capital of France made an announcement on Wednesday that France will boot Algerian diplomats as a result of the North African country’s choice to take out more than 12 French officials.
On Sunday, an Algerian state press agency informed that a senior French embassy official had been informed by authorities of the deportation of 15 French diplomatic employees, quoting Paris’ claimed unsuccessful to abide a constituted etiquette in their appointments.
As a result, the French Foreign Ministry stated it had urged a senior Algerian diplomat on Tuesday to object the “unilateral decision” by Algiers to enforce fresh coming back rules on French officials holding diplomatic or service passports. It did not indicate exactly the number of employees countering expulsion from the African nation.
The ministry stated in a declaration, the action by the previous French colony breaches a 2013 two-sided deal.
Additionally, it said that “the chargé d’affaires was informed that France will take the same measures with regard to Algeria, in strict reciprocity. France reserves the right to take additional measures as the situation develops.”
