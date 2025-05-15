Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey plays essential part to solve conflict in Ukraine

Turkey plays essential part to solve conflict in Ukraine


2025-05-15 08:46:47
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the head of NATO applauded Turkey`s special diplomatic influence in anticipated Ukraine-Russia discussions for peace and encouraged unification within the alliance in the middle of persisting disagreements.

Secretary General Mark Rutte stated to journalists on his way for the second day two of a partnership foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Turkey "Türkiye plays a big role here because Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue."

While Ukraine has indicated willingness, Rutte stressed that Turkey’s power to gather both sides and transparency would be focus of furthermore future’s conversations.

He stated, "you have the people – your foreign minister, your president – to help to bring these talks to a good end."

Ukraine, military cooperation, and manufacturing capability are anticipated to be the main focus at the Antalya foreign ministers meeting.

MENAFN15052025000045017281ID1109553584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search