Turkey plays essential part to solve conflict in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the head of NATO applauded Turkey`s special diplomatic influence in anticipated Ukraine-Russia discussions for peace and encouraged unification within the alliance in the middle of persisting disagreements.
Secretary General Mark Rutte stated to journalists on his way for the second day two of a partnership foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Turkey "Türkiye plays a big role here because Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue."
While Ukraine has indicated willingness, Rutte stressed that Turkey’s power to gather both sides and transparency would be focus of furthermore future’s conversations.
He stated, "you have the people – your foreign minister, your president – to help to bring these talks to a good end."
Ukraine, military cooperation, and manufacturing capability are anticipated to be the main focus at the Antalya foreign ministers meeting.
