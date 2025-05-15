Rural Tiny Home Builder In Discussions To Advise H.U.D. On Easing Housing Crisis
In a town hall meeting, Curry presented his solutions and Congresswoman Boebert asked Curry to submit his proposal to her ensuring it receives immediate attention. Boebert stated she personally knows the Secretaries approved by Congress and that she can put the proposal in front of the right people as she noted, "that gets things moving along."
The five roadblocks addressed in Curry's proposal are:Swelling Home Insurance Costs Skyrocketing Home Prices Property Tax Sticker Shock Stagnant Wages Surging Building Material Costs
Curry states, "Tiny Houses are the new out-of-the-box solution because 79% of Americans can afford a Tiny House due to modest mortgages. Moreover, many tiny homes are exempt from property tax and the insurance can be half of a standard home."
Curry's proposal also includes two consequential recommendations to help ease the housing crisis with tiny homes. The first is a new finance tool opening doors for 43% more aspiring homeowners coined "H.E.L.P. 70/30." The second is zoning resolutions that open more tiny home placements.
About Andy Curry
Andy Curry is owner and President of Building Material Supply, Inc. (BMS) and My Home Sweet Tiny Home, LLC. in Lamar, Colorado with tiny homes for sale and one of a handful of tiny home builders Colorado has. BMS is a Home Improvement Store servicing contractors and DIY'ers. BMS manufactures trusses and Tiny Homes and has been in business since 1970.
