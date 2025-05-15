403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian Premier’s Cabinet Meets for First Time, Focuses on Affordability
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's newly appointed Cabinet met for the first time on Wednesday, with affordability topping the agenda.
Parliament doesn’t reconvene until May 26, but key issues like halted electric vehicle (EV) projects, U.S. tariffs, and concerns about potential annexation by the U.S. will need immediate attention.
However, despite the looming tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration, he was not mentioned during the brief remarks following the two-hour Cabinet meeting.
Other pressing matters include growing separatist sentiments in Alberta and Honda's recent decision to pull back on a CAN$15 billion ($10.7 billion) EV plant investment in Canada. The planned $19 billion purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. also requires reassessment in light of Trump’s tariffs.
After Carney’s pledge: “We are acting on affordability,” Finance Minister Philip Champagne addressed the planned tax cut, despite repeated questions from reporters on other topics. Champagne confirmed that a tax reduction for 22 million Canadians will be implemented on July 1, saving middle-income families $825 annually.
“This is the first order of business for this government,” Champagne stated. “We will be there for them (Canadians).”
Parliament doesn’t reconvene until May 26, but key issues like halted electric vehicle (EV) projects, U.S. tariffs, and concerns about potential annexation by the U.S. will need immediate attention.
However, despite the looming tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration, he was not mentioned during the brief remarks following the two-hour Cabinet meeting.
Other pressing matters include growing separatist sentiments in Alberta and Honda's recent decision to pull back on a CAN$15 billion ($10.7 billion) EV plant investment in Canada. The planned $19 billion purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. also requires reassessment in light of Trump’s tariffs.
After Carney’s pledge: “We are acting on affordability,” Finance Minister Philip Champagne addressed the planned tax cut, despite repeated questions from reporters on other topics. Champagne confirmed that a tax reduction for 22 million Canadians will be implemented on July 1, saving middle-income families $825 annually.
“This is the first order of business for this government,” Champagne stated. “We will be there for them (Canadians).”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment