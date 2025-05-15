Infobase Launches Texas Into The Future To Safeguard Student Learning Amid Funding Cuts

DOVER, Del., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase, the leading provider of information literacy solutions, launches Texas into the Future, a one-of-a-kind program supporting libraries and districts in response to the recently announced funding challenges.

Texas into the Future offers districts and educators a path forward with immediate access to leading information literacy solutions. Infobase has been serving Texas for more than 80 years and is committed to supporting its stakeholders-Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), districts, teachers, learners, parents-during these turbulent times. Recognizing that learning cannot be compromised by policy setbacks, a lesson reinforced during COVID, this initiative underscores the urgent need for robust information literacy skills in a time of information overload and evolving workforce expectations.

"We've supported Texas educators for more than 80 years, and we're not backing down now," says Rich Foley, Chief Strategy Officer at Infobase. "Texas into the Future is our commitment to ensuring that every student has access to the tools they need to thrive, no matter the budget. Learning must continue; our future depends on it."

Infobase's Texas into the Future program offers districts a highly flexible model, with easy access to leading information literacy solutions, including the award-winning multimedia solution Learn360. To support continuous learning, Infobase is proactively contacting publicly funded districts facing budget constraints as the new school year approaches.

About Infobase

Infobase is the leading provider of educational content and information literacy solutions for schools, public libraries, and higher education. For more than 80 years, Infobase has curated award-winning reference databases, streaming video platforms, eBook collections, teacher resources, courseware, and more-all designed to support more than 70 million learners in developing critical-thinking skills, evaluating sources effectively, and achieving academic and professional success in an increasingly complex information landscape. Additional information is available at Infobase .

SOURCE Infobase

