Pavmed Provides Business Update And Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 8
|
|
$ 1,010
|
Operating expenses
|
|
5,454
|
|
15,046
|
Other (Income) Expense
|
|
(24,069)
|
|
4,476
|
Net (Income) Loss
|
|
(18,623)
|
|
18,512
|
Net income (loss) per common share, diluted
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ (2.62)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
17,695
|
|
(22,788)
|
Preferred Stock dividends and deemed dividends
|
|
1,273
|
|
7,576
|
Net income (loss) as reported
|
|
18,968
|
|
(15,212)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense1
|
|
43
|
|
586
|
Interest expense, net2
|
|
(4)
|
|
(56)
|
NCI ownership share of Interest and Depreciation adjustments
|
|
-
|
|
(131)
|
EBITDA
|
|
19,007
|
|
(14,813)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-cash or financing related expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
930
|
|
1,882
|
Operating expenses issued in stock1
|
|
50
|
|
23
|
Change in FV equity method investments
|
|
(21,004)
|
|
-
|
Change in FV convertible debt2
|
|
49
|
|
2,163
|
Loss on debt extinguishment2
|
|
58
|
|
369
|
Debt modification expense
|
|
-
|
|
2,000
|
NCI ownership share of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
-
|
|
(239)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted (loss)
|
|
$ (910)
|
|
$ (8,615)
|
Non-GAAP shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
13,876
|
|
8,695
|
Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$(0.07)
|
|
$(0.99)
|
|
|
1
|
Included in general and administrative expenses in the financial statements.
|
2
|
Included in other income and expenses.
|
3
|
Stock-based compensation ("SBC") expense included in operating expenses is detailed as follows in the table below by category within operating expenses for the non-GAAP Net operating expenses:
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Operating Expenses
|
|
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|
|
For the three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$ 36
|
|
$ 1,744
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
-
|
|
(36)
|
Net cost of revenue
|
|
36
|
|
1,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
247
|
|
4,311
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
(45)
|
|
(403)
|
Net sales and marketing
|
|
202
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
4,384
|
|
6,678
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
(43)
|
|
(214)
|
Operating expenses issued in stock
|
|
(50)
|
|
(23)
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
(796)
|
|
(1,078)
|
Net general and administrative
|
|
3,495
|
|
5,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
787
|
|
1,941
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
(89)
|
|
(365)
|
Net research and development
|
|
698
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
5,454
|
|
15,046
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(43)
|
|
(586)
|
Operating expenses issued in stock
|
|
(50)
|
|
(23)
|
Stock-based compensation expense3
|
|
(930)
|
|
(1,882)
|
Net operating expenses
|
|
$ 4,431
|
|
$ 12,555
About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries
PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD ), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device-the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.
For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit .
For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx .
For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed's and Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed's and Lucid's common stock; PAVmed's Series Z warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed's and Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed's and Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed's and Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed's and Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed's and Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed's and Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in PAVmed's and Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed or Lucid after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed and Lucid disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
