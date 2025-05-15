AMRK STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) Proposed Merger And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
Click here for additional information:
On February 3, 2025, A-Mark announced that it had agreed to acquire Spectrum in a transaction valued at $92 million. According to the announcement, A-Mark intends to finance the acquisition using 50% cash and 50% A-Mark common stock. Since that time, shares of A-Mark's common stock have declined in value from a price of over $27.00 per share to a current price of less than $22.00 per share.
The investigation seeks to determine whether A-Mark's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to acquire Spectrum, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction is being properly disclosed to A-Mark's investors.
A-Mark shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, which means that the firm's clients never pay any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .
CONTACT:
KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(... )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(... )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment