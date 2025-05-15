AMRK STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) Proposed Merger And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed merger between A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (“A-Mark”) and Spectrum Group International, Inc. (“Spectrum”) to determine whether the proposed merger as structured is fair to A-Mark investors.

On February 3, 2025, A-Mark announced that it had agreed to acquire Spectrum in a transaction valued at $92 million. According to the announcement, A-Mark intends to finance the acquisition using 50% cash and 50% A-Mark common stock. Since that time, shares of A-Mark's common stock have declined in value from a price of over $27.00 per share to a current price of less than $22.00 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether A-Mark's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to acquire Spectrum, and whether all material information about the proposed transaction is being properly disclosed to A-Mark's investors.

