Suspicious Drone Found Near India-Pak Border In Rajasthan's Anupgarh

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) A suspicious drone was discovered on Thursday near the India-Pakistan border in the Anupgarh area of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The drone was found in a damaged condition on land belonging to the Forest Department near village 12A, raising concerns about cross-border surveillance or espionage.

Around 9.45 a.m., local villagers spotted the drone-like object and immediately informed the Anupgarh Police Station.

SHO Ishwar Jangid reached the location with a police team, and the Border Security Force (BSF) was also alerted.

The area was quickly cordoned off, and civilians were prohibited from approaching the site.

Eyewitnesses reported that the object resembled a drone measuring approximately 5 to 7 feet in length, with a damaged camera detached from its body. Its design and structure suggest possible use for reconnaissance or intelligence gathering.

SHO Jangid stated that multiple security agencies are investigating the scene.

A bomb disposal unit has also been deployed as a precaution. The drone will be taken into custody and sent for forensic and technical analysis to determine its origin and purpose.

The discovery of such an object so close to the international border is being treated as a serious security concern. Additional SP Surendra Kumar said a sheepherder had alerted the village sarpanch, who then informed the police and BSF.

Senior officers from the police, BSF, Army, and Air Force arrived at the location to examine the drone.

A special team has been tasked with checking the drone for any explosive material, and investigations are underway to verify whether the drone was sent from across the border or entered Indian territory accidentally during a military exercise.

Access to the area has been strictly restricted as the probe continues.

