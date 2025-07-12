Eritrea: Training On Financial And Material Management
Training on financial and material management has been provided to newly elected area administrators, village coordinators, tax collectors in Afabet sub-zone, and members of the sub-zonal administration. The training was organized by the Human Resources Development Unit of the Northern Red Sea Regional Administration.
The training covered planning and its significance, financial and material management, strengthening worker discipline and productivity, documentation, project management, and conflict resolution in the workplace.
Explaining the importance of the training in facilitating their daily responsibilities, the trainees called for the program's continuity.
Calling on the participants to apply the knowledge gained from the training in their day-to-day activities, Mr. Mohammed-Nur Rejib, Administrator of the sub-zone, expressed the administration's readiness to strengthen participation and contribute to developing human resource capacity in the sub-zone.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
