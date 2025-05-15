Lusail, Qatar University Ready To Host WTT Championships Finals Doha 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University have completed their preparations to host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, held from May 17 to 25. The tournament will see the participation of 640 players, including 256 in singles, 256 in men's and women's doubles, and 128 in mixed doubles, with a total of 443 matches.

The Lusail Sports Arena is the main arena for the tournament, hosting the opening ceremony and the competitions. Lusail Sports Arena is considered one of the most important and modern sports facilities in Qatar, thanks to its advanced equipment and modern technology, making it an ideal destination for hosting international tournaments in various sports, such as table tennis, basketball, handball, and others.

The Arena is located in Lusail City, approximately 15 km north of the Qatari capital, Doha. With a capacity of 20,000 spectators, it is one of the largest multipurpose sports halls in the region. The venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, as well as an advanced ventilation and cooling system to ensure the comfort of players and spectators. It also includes comprehensive facilities, including team rooms, media areas, guest areas, and fan lounges.



Qatar table tennis players eye strong show at Worlds

QAF ready to host world's best at Doha Diamond League

Al Gharafa stun holders Al Sadd; Guedes fires Al Rayyan into semis Trump says 'getting close' to deal to avoid Iran war

Read Also

Lusail Sports Arena has previously hosted a number of major sporting events, most notably the World Handball Championship 2015. Its design is characterized by modern aesthetic with artistic touches, utilizing sustainable and environmentally friendly construction materials and techniques, with a focus on the use of renewable energy technologies to minimize environmental impact.

The arena provides a vibrant environment for fan and entertainment activities, offering visitors a complete experience before and after attending matches. It is easily accessible via Doha's modern metro network. Ample parking is also available for those wishing to use private vehicles.

The Qatar University's Sports and Events Complex will host the tournament's competitions for the first four days. Located on the university campus on the northern outskirts of Doha, it is one of the most prominent sports facilities serving university sports activities and international tournaments.

Qatar University's hall accommodates approximately 5,000 spectators, and is equipped with modern sound and lighting systems, along with an advanced air-conditioning system that provides a comfortable environment for players and fans during matches.

The architectural design of the hall is characterized by a modern style that combines functional aesthetics with modern technology, with glass facades that allow natural light and open spaces to enhance public comfort.

The hall includes dedicated player rooms, media facilities, and fan lounge areas. It also hosts various sporting events such as table tennis, basketball, and handball, in addition to university and international tournaments.

A number of entertainment activities are available around the hall for fans, including commercial booths, interactive experiences related to sports technology, and various exhibitions. It is easily accessible via the metro or public bus network, and designated parking spaces for private vehicles are also available.