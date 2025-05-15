Quarterhill Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results
|
1. Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.
|
2. Please refer to Gross Margin % in the Supplementary Financial Measures section for further information.
|
3. Please refer to the Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measure section for further information.
|
4. Please refer to the Adjusted Working Capital - Non-IFRS Financial Measure section for further information.
Conference Call and Webcast
Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.
Webcast Information
-
Live audio webcast will be available at:
Webcast replay will be available at:
Traditional Dial-in Information
-
To access the call from the U.S. and Canada, dial 1.888.699.1199 (Toll Free)
To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.945.7677 (International)
Rapidconnect
To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:
Telephone Replay
Telephone replay will be available from May 15, 2025, until May 22, 2025, at: 1.888.660.6345 (Toll Free North America) or 1.289.819.1450.
Conference ID: 47107 and Replay Passcode: 47107 #
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios
Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded, from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.
These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net loss adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain); and (viii) other (income) expense and (ix) changes in fair value of derivative liability. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income (loss) and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net income (loss).
Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS Ratio
Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.
Adjusted Working Capital – Non-IFRS Financial Measure
Adjusted Working Capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities, adjusted for convertible debentures and derivative liability. Adjusted Working Capital reflects our net working capital expected to be settled in cash within twelve months. The most comparable IFRS measure is working capital.
Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measure
We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.
Supplementary Financial Measures
Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios. Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:
Gross margin %
Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: .
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "goal", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: operational and financial expectations for the 2025 financial year, including revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA expectations; the Company's business plan and strategy; the outcome of renegotiation efforts relating to our tolling contracts; the impact of contract renegotiation on our financial performance; and the results of operational enhancements and technology investment by the Company.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and industry trends; operating assumptions relating to the Company's operations; demand for the Company's products and services; cost estimates for fixed price contracts; successful renegotiation of our tolling contracts on terms acceptable and favourable to the Company; and the other assumptions set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to: changes in demand for the Company's products and services; general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, stock market volatility; reliance on key management personnel; risks related to competition within the Company's industry and relating to technological advances; litigation risks; cyber-security risks; fixed price contracts may result in unexpected costs to the Company; risks of health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks; the tolling contracts not successfully being renegotiated on terms acceptable or favourable to the Company, or at all; and the other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .
The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are therefore cautioned that the foregoing lists of important factors are not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements included in this news release. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This news release contains "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "FOFI"), including about the financial results, revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA of Quarterhill for the year ended December 31, 2025. FOFI, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and qualifications, and are subject to the risks, set out above in respect of forward-looking statements. Quarterhill's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's financial results may differ materially from the FOFI provided in this news release. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments and the FOFI contained in this news release was approved by management as of the date hereof, for purposes of providing further information about the Company's future business operations and results. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks and assumptions, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein, and such information is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company's actual financial position or results of operations.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$33,889
|
$34,897
|
Direct cost of revenues
|
29,958
|
28,540
|
Gross profit
|
3,931
|
6,357
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
8,031
|
6,375
|
Research and development expenses
|
281
|
317
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
335
|
344
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
369
|
377
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,974
|
2,237
|
Other charges
|
241
|
834
|
|
11,231
|
10,484
|
Results from operations
|
(7,300)
|
(4,127)
|
Finance income
|
(55)
|
(268)
|
Finance expense
|
1,493
|
1,705
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
272
|
(1,110)
|
Other (income) expense
|
(317)
|
133
|
Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
(430)
|
(495)
|
Loss before taxes
|
(8,263)
|
(4,092)
|
Current income tax expense
|
109
|
73
|
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|
(2)
|
53
|
Income tax expense
|
107
|
126
|
Net loss
|
(8,370)
|
(4,218)
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
561
|
(685)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
($7,809)
|
($4,903)
|
|
|
|
Loss per share - Basic
|
($0.07)
|
($0.04)
|
Loss per share - Diluted
|
($0.07)
|
($0.04)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands and in United States dollars)
|
As at
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$26,123
|
$31,893
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
19,353
|
20,716
|
Unbilled revenue
|
37,676
|
34,461
|
Income taxes receivable
|
206
|
231.00
|
Inventories (net of obsolescence)
|
10,405
|
10,143
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
4,291
|
4,588
|
|
98,054
|
102,032
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Accounts and other long-term receivables
|
4,899
|
4,781
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
5,113
|
5,035
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,641
|
3,961
|
Intangible assets, net
|
77,448
|
78,370
|
Investment in other entity
|
3,919
|
3,919
|
Deferred compensation asset
|
988
|
1,050
|
Goodwill
|
31,115
|
30,960
|
|
127,123
|
128,076
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$225,177
|
$230,108
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$27,100
|
$25,598
|
Income taxes payable
|
265
|
334
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
2,132
|
2,040
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
6,682
|
5,708
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
2,125
|
2,125
|
Convertible debentures
|
37,304
|
36,825
|
Derivative liability
|
86
|
516
|
|
75,694
|
73,146
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,935
|
1,574
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
4,595
|
4,803
|
Long-term debt
|
14,762
|
15,273
|
Deferred compensation liabilities
|
1,017
|
1,100
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
2,606
|
2,577
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
512
|
512
|
|
25,427
|
25,839
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
101,121
|
98,985
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
315,086
|
314,630
|
Contributed surplus
|
127,732
|
127,446
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,709
|
12,148
|
Deficit
|
(331,471)
|
(323,101)
|
|
124,056
|
131,123
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$225,177
|
$230,108
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands and in United States dollars)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
($8,370)
|
($4,218)
|
Add (deduct) non-cash items:
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
944
|
504
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,678
|
2,958
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
272
|
(1,110)
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
(110)
|
181
|
Deferred and non-cash income tax (recovery) expense
|
|
(2)
|
53
|
Embedded derivatives
|
|
3
|
39
|
Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
|
(430)
|
(495)
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
539
|
540
|
Net change in non-cash working capital balances
|
|
853
|
(8,566)
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
|
(3,623)
|
(10,114)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
|
(643)
|
(577)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(531)
|
(531)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
(1,174)
|
(1,108)
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from disposition of a joint venture
|
|
319
|
-
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(59)
|
(201)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
|
(916)
|
(723)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(656)
|
(924)
|
Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies
|
|
(317)
|
(164)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(5,770)
|
(12,310)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
31,893
|
42,733
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$26,123
|
$30,423
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
(in thousands and in United States dollars)
|
|
Capital
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance, January 1, 2024
|
$313,738
|
$126,129
|
$15,652
|
($312,079)
|
$143,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,218)
|
(4,218)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
(685)
|
-
|
(685)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
504
|
-
|
-
|
504
|
Common shares issued from restricted stock units
|
263
|
(263)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, March 31, 2024
|
$314,001
|
$126,370
|
$14,967
|
($316,297)
|
$139,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1, 2025
|
$314,630
|
$127,446
|
$12,148
|
($323,101)
|
$131,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,370)
|
(8,370)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
561
|
-
|
561
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
944
|
-
|
-
|
944
|
Common shares issued from restricted stock units
|
456
|
(658)
|
-
|
-
|
(202)
|
Balance, March 31, 2025
|
$315,086
|
$127,732
|
$12,709
|
($331,471)
|
$124,056
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
$
|
Per Share [2]
|
$
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
($8,370)
|
($0.07)
|
($4,218)
|
($0.04)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
107
|
0.00
|
126
|
0.00
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
272
|
0.00
|
(1,110)
|
(0.01)
|
Finance expense, net
|
1,438
|
0.01
|
1,437
|
0.01
|
Other charges
|
241
|
0.00
|
834
|
0.01
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,678
|
0.02
|
2,958
|
0.03
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
944
|
0.01
|
504
|
0.00
|
Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
(430)
|
(0.00)
|
(495)
|
(0.00)
|
Other (income) expense
|
(317)
|
(0.00)
|
133
|
0.00
|
Adjusted EBITDA [1]
|
($3,437)
|
($0.03)
|
$169
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
115,884,922
|
|
115,025,344
|
|
|
2. Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS Ratio section for further information.
SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment